Lewis Cass’ Luke Chambers reaches for an offensive rebound, which he turned into a putback for the first points of the game against Northwestern on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Walton.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS BB: Kings fend off Tigers for bounce-back win
BEAU WICKER
CNHI Sports Indiana
WALTON — Coming off a loss to Logansport, the Lewis Cass boys basketball team did not want to lose to one of its biggest rivals two games in a row.
The Kings did not allow that to happen as they bounced back with a 47-40 victory over Northwestern on Friday night in a Hoosier Conference East Division game.
It was just the Kings’ second win over the Tigers in their last eight meetings. The Kings moved to 9-4 overall and 2-1 in HC East play while dropping the Tigers to 6-5 and 2-2.
1 of 49
Tyson Good shooting with Ethan Kearney knocking it loose but Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern's Preston Sims shoots a 2 pointer as Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Connor Bostic shoots with Keaton Lewellen on him as Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Lewis Cass’ Luke Chambers reaches for an offensive rebound, which he turned into a putback for the first points of the game against Northwestern on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Walton.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Luke Chambers shoots another 2 with pressure from Connor Bostic as Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern's Mario Reed up for the shot but gets called for charging, his 5th foul as Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Tyson Good up for a basket as Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Keaton Lewellen and Tyson Good rebounding as Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Tyson Good shooting a 3 pointer as Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Keaton Lewellen and Matt Polk going for a rebound as Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Connor Bostic ending up under Luke Chambers as they go for a rebound as Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Luke Chambers stops a shot by Preston Sims as Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Basketball: Northwestern vs Cass
1 of 49
Tyson Good shooting with Ethan Kearney knocking it loose but Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern's Preston Sims shoots a 2 pointer as Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Connor Bostic shoots with Keaton Lewellen on him as Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Lewis Cass’ Luke Chambers reaches for an offensive rebound, which he turned into a putback for the first points of the game against Northwestern on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Walton.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Luke Chambers shoots another 2 with pressure from Connor Bostic as Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern's Mario Reed up for the shot but gets called for charging, his 5th foul as Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Tyson Good up for a basket as Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Keaton Lewellen and Tyson Good rebounding as Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Tyson Good shooting a 3 pointer as Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Keaton Lewellen and Matt Polk going for a rebound as Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Connor Bostic ending up under Luke Chambers as they go for a rebound as Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Luke Chambers stops a shot by Preston Sims as Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass defeated Northwestern 47-40 on Friday Dec. 20, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
“What a great bounce-back win,” Cass coach Kyle Johnson said. “Another game very similar to Logan in the fact that it came down late, a pressure situation and our kids made some plays this time. I think that’s the one thing we’ve got to take out of the Logan game, we might be disappointed but we were down to a last-second shot, [Friday] it was a two-point game in the fourth quarter. We had to make sure we got the ball in, hit free throws and I thought we did a good job of it.”
The Kings also rearranged their starting lineup and moved Tyson Good to point guard.
“I was really proud of how Tyson Good facilitated,” Johnson said. “He was able to facilitate from the point, I think his size really helps. The second and third time he was getting it back he was making good decisions on whether it was a pass or a shot. I thought that worked pretty well for us. We had some guys take different roles and from top to bottom I’m very proud of grinding one out.
“I think Lewis Cass is going to have to grind ballgames out. They’re not just going to blow people out of the gym, they’ve got to grind it out defensively. And our defensive effort was pretty solid [Friday] only giving up 40 points.”
The Kings led from wire-to-wire. They led 10-4 after one and us much as 15-4 in the second. They led 21-11 at halftime.
The Tigers cut the lead to 29-25 after three on a Cayden Greer 3-pointer at the buzzer. They continued to make a run and got to within 34-32 on a 3-pointer by Mario Reed with 4:35 remaining.
Luke Chambers hit two free throws to push the lead back to four before there was a big call on the other end of the court when Reed was called for a charge on a bang-bang play near the basket on a collision with L.J. Hillis with 2:41 remaining. It was Reed’s fifth foul of the game.
The Kings closed out the win from there. Hillis hit two free throws to push the lead to six. Trey Johnson found Owen Lowe and Luke Chambers for back-to-back scores to keep their lead at six. The Kings hit 5 of their last 6 free throws from there to go on to win by seven.
They were led by Chambers’ 20 points and seven rebounds. Good finished with 11 points, seven boards and three assists. Hillis scored eight points and Lowe added six. Keaton Lewellen chipped in six boards and two points. The Kings outrebounded the Tigers 29-14 for the game.
Reed led the Tigers with 12 points. Greer scored 11, Connor Bostic had eight and Connor Austin added five.
“We didn’t play our best ball,” Northwestern coach Jim Gish said. “We missed some open shots early and allowed them to kind of dictate the flow of the game. The kids battled back hard in the second half and did a lot of things right, moving the basketball, defensively and a couple calls here and there didn’t go our way and kind of took us out of the flow of the game.”
As for the pivotal charge call on Reed late, Gish added, “Mario made a great move and unfortunately it was called the other way. You can’t change it so we’ve got to move on. We’re down four at that point and I believe they go down the next possession and score. So that’s something where basketball is all about the next thing and we didn’t adjust quickly enough to change the tempo at that point and they go down and score.”
Cass travels to Class 2A No. 6 Taylor tonight, while Northwestern hosts Peru tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.