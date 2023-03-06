ROCHESTER — Lewis Cass turned a five-point deficit entering the fourth quarter into a 54-43 win Saturday night against Rochester in a semifinal game of the Class 2A Rochester Sectional.
The Kings outscored the Zebras 27-11 in the decisive final quarter, when they matched the total of points they scored over the first three quarters combined.
Cass (17-7) plays Wabash (17-6) at 7:30 tonight for the sectional championship.
The Zebras (11-10) entered with wins over Wabash and Peru in recent weeks and put together a strong upset bid against Cass. They led 10-6 after one quarter and it was tied 15-all at halftime. The Zebras led by as many as seven late in the third quarter and they led 32-27 after three.
But the Kings dominated the fourth quarter when they outscored the Zebras by 16. They opened the quarter with a quick 5-0 run, all on free throws in the first minute.
Haden McClain drilled a 3 to give them a 35-34 lead with 6:25 remaining, which was their first lead since the first quarter.
Keaton Lewellen’s 3-point play with 5:00 left gave them the lead for good at 40-37. L.J. Hillis followed with two free throws and Trey Johnson had a steal and score that made it 44-37 with 3:40 left. Hillis fed Lewellen for a score to push the lead to nine. McClain had two free throws with 1:49 to go to make it 49-37 and complete a 12-0 run.
The Zebras switched their defenses up throughout and did a good job limiting Cass’ star players Tyson Good and Luke Chambers. Good scored 18 points but it was on 6-of-17 shooting from the field. Chambers was held to five points on 1-of-7 shooting.
But the Kings’ role players stepped up. Lewellen scored nine points, McClain and Hillis had eight apiece and Johnson scored six.
Good sat out a couple minutes of the fourth quarter when he rolled his ankle, but the Kings didn’t miss a beat as they continued to build on their lead. Good did return in the closing minutes and had a dunk with 45 seconds left to put the Kings up 13.
Cass shot 20-of-27 from the foul line for the game (74%) including 14-of-19 in the fourth quarter (74%). Rochester shot 7-of-8 from the line for the game.
Good added six steals and Chambers pulled down a team-high 14 rebounds for Cass.
Aiden Smith scored 15 points to lead Rochester. Brock Bowers and Bryce Baugher added eight apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.