KT logo basketball

ROCHESTER — Lewis Cass turned a five-point deficit entering the fourth quarter into a 54-43 win Saturday night against Rochester in a semifinal game of the Class 2A Rochester Sectional.

The Kings outscored the Zebras 27-11 in the decisive final quarter, when they matched the total of points they scored over the first three quarters combined.

Cass (17-7) plays Wabash (17-6) at 7:30 tonight for the sectional championship.

The Zebras (11-10) entered with wins over Wabash and Peru in recent weeks and put together a strong upset bid against Cass. They led 10-6 after one quarter and it was tied 15-all at halftime. The Zebras led by as many as seven late in the third quarter and they led 32-27 after three.

But the Kings dominated the fourth quarter when they outscored the Zebras by 16. They opened the quarter with a quick 5-0 run, all on free throws in the first minute.

Haden McClain drilled a 3 to give them a 35-34 lead with 6:25 remaining, which was their first lead since the first quarter.

Keaton Lewellen’s 3-point play with 5:00 left gave them the lead for good at 40-37. L.J. Hillis followed with two free throws and Trey Johnson had a steal and score that made it 44-37 with 3:40 left. Hillis fed Lewellen for a score to push the lead to nine. McClain had two free throws with 1:49 to go to make it 49-37 and complete a 12-0 run.

The Zebras switched their defenses up throughout and did a good job limiting Cass’ star players Tyson Good and Luke Chambers. Good scored 18 points but it was on 6-of-17 shooting from the field. Chambers was held to five points on 1-of-7 shooting.

But the Kings’ role players stepped up. Lewellen scored nine points, McClain and Hillis had eight apiece and Johnson scored six.

Good sat out a couple minutes of the fourth quarter when he rolled his ankle, but the Kings didn’t miss a beat as they continued to build on their lead. Good did return in the closing minutes and had a dunk with 45 seconds left to put the Kings up 13.

Cass shot 20-of-27 from the foul line for the game (74%) including 14-of-19 in the fourth quarter (74%). Rochester shot 7-of-8 from the line for the game.

Good added six steals and Chambers pulled down a team-high 14 rebounds for Cass.

Aiden Smith scored 15 points to lead Rochester. Brock Bowers and Bryce Baugher added eight apiece.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video