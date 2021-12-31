Kokomo guard Zion Bellamy splits a pair of Brownsburg players as he brings the ball down the court during the Phil Cox Memorial Tournament’s third-place game Thursday night at Memorial Gym. Bellamy scored 31 points to lead the Kats to an 80-77 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS BB: Kokomo beats Brownsburg for 3rd place in Cox Tourney
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo and Brownsburg battled back and forth through 21 lead changes and 10 ties in regulation and two more ties in overtime before the Wildkats emerged with an 80-77 win in the Phil Cox Memorial Tournament’s third-place game Thursday night at Memorial Gym.
Fittingly, Zion Bellamy broke the last tie. The 5-foot-8 freshman guard capped a terrific performance by knocking down two free throws with :11.2 remaining in overtime to put the Kats ahead 79-77.
Bellamy played all 36 minutes, scored a career-high 31 points and dished five assists. He made 9 of 11 shots from the field, including 5 of 6 from 3-land. He made 8 of 9 attempts from the foul line.
“He’s a pretty special player for a freshman,” Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said. “To do that against that caliber of opponent, who guards as well as they guard, says a lot about his game.
“He keeps getting better, our team keeps getting better, and we’re just going to keep growing.”
Bellamy is happy to play a role on the team. His brother Zavion is one of six juniors on the squad. The Bellamy brothers form the Kats’ starting backcourt.
“I love playing with them,” Zion said. “I’ve been playing with them since I was young.”
Kokomo played two games Thursday. No. 5-ranked Valparaiso beat Kokomo 50-38 in the semifinal round of the eight-team tournament, but the Kats came back strong to take third place.
“It felt good,” Zion Bellamy said of the win. “This morning, we didn’t have a lot of energy so we had to build up the energy and come get the win.”
The game was razor tight throughout. The biggest lead by either team was five.
Kokomo (7-4) led 17-16 after the first quarter and 35-34 at halftime. Brownsburg (6-5) pulled even at 48-48 by the close of the third quarter.
The Kats owned a 69-64 lead after Zion Bellamy hit both ends of a one-and-one at :22 of the fourth quarter. Brownsburg’s Kanon Catchings drilled a 3-pointer at :14 to make it a two-point game. Zavion Bellamy made both ends of a double bonus at :13.5 to make it a four-point game.
From there, the Bulldogs’ Drew Thompson was fouled on a 3-point attempt at :05.5. Thompson made the first two free throws to bring his team within 71-69. Following a timeout, he intentionally missed the third attempt and the Bulldogs’ Grant Porath emerged with the rebound. He scored in the lane to knot the score and send the game to overtime.
“That was probably one thing I was kicking my butt about, taking [center Flory Budinga] out to get a free throw shooter in there for when we rebounded it,” Peckinpaugh said. “But our guys covered it up for me and made plays down the stretch to win the game.”
In the OT, the Kats had a pair of three-point leads but the Bulldogs answered both times. Tied 76-76, both teams had a possession that came up empty. Zion Bellamy then made one of two free throws at :29 for a 77-76 Kat lead.
The pivotal point came on the next possession. Kokomo’s Shayne Spear fouled Brownsburg’s Catchings at :11, and Catchings responded by throwing the ball at the Kats. He was called for a technical foul.
Catchings went to the line first. He missed his first attempt and made the second attempt to knot the score at 77. Zion Bellamy then went to the line for the technical shots and made them both.
Following a Kat turnover, the Bulldogs had a good look at a 3-pointer, but it did not fall. Bidunga rebounded and Zavion Bellamy hit one of two free throws at :01 to cap the scoring.
Bidunga backed Zion Bellamy with another big performance. The 6-10 sophomore center had 19 points, 17 rebounds and four blocked shots. He made 9 of 14 shots, making him 31 of 38 over three tournament games. He had a double-double in each game, giving him nine double-doubles in 11 games.
Also for the Kats, Zavion Bellamy and Spear had 12 points apiece.
“Our team took steps forward,” Peckinpaugh said. “We thought we had a rough one [in the semifinal] against Valpo, a very good Valpo team at that, but our guys responded with a great effort.”
Catchings led the Bulldogs with 25 points. He is one of seven sophomores on the Bulldogs’ roster.
• Warren Central beat Valparaiso 57-52 in the championship.
VALPO 50, KOKOMO 38
Class 4A No. 5-ranked Valparaiso held a 15-11 lead after the first quarter, then outscored Kokomo 26-10 over the middle two quarters to take complete control of the semifinal game.
Bidunga made 8 of 9 shots from the field, but the rest of the Kats went a combined 6 of 31 — including 1 of 15 in the first half.
Bidunga finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots. Valpo was able to force him into five turnovers.
Freshman Jack Smiley led the Vikings (9-1) with 18 points.
Warren Central beat Brownsburg 54-49 in the first semifinal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.