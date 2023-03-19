MICHIGAN CITY — Kokomo's boys basketball team is state bound after a thrilling victory over Penn in the Class 4A North Semistate championship Saturday night in Michigan City's Wolves Den.
In an intense game where the biggest lead was six points, the teams battled through 12 ties and four lead changes before the Kats prevailed 58-57.
"It was a good old-fashioned Indiana high school tournament basketball," Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said. "Our guys made big-time plays when we needed them to."
Kokomo boys basketball coach John Peckinpaugh gets in on the celebration after the Kats defeated Penn 58-57 in the Class 4A North Semistate championship Saturday at Michigan City High School.
Karson Rogers dances after Kokomo defeats Penn 58-57 to win the semistate championship on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kats celebrate after defeating Penn 58-57 for the semistate championship on March 18, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Shayne Spear celebrates after hitting a three. Kokomo defeats Penn 58-57 to win the semistate championship at Michigan City High School on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Flory Bidunga puts up a shot. Kokomo defeats Penn 58-57 to win the semistate championship at Michigan City High School on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Zavion Bellamy puts up a shot. Kokomo defeats Penn 58-57 to win the semistate championship at Michigan City High School on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Flory Bidunga puts up a shot. Kokomo defeats Penn 58-57 to win the semistate championship at Michigan City High School on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Zavion Bellamy runs through Penn to get to the basket. Kokomo defeats Penn 58-57 to win the semistate championship at Michigan City High School on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Zavion Bellamy puts up a shot. Kokomo defeats Penn 58-57 to win the semistate championship at Michigan City High School on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Zavion Bellamy throws a pass. Kokomo defeats Penn 58-57 to win the semistate championship at Michigan City High School on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Reis Beard celebrates after making a three. Kokomo defeats Penn 58-57 to win the semistate championship at Michigan City High School on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Shayne Spear puts up a shot. Kokomo defeats Fort Wayne Wayne 73-51 in the semistate semi-final at Michigan City High School on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Flory Bidunga goes in for a dunk. Kokomo defeats Penn 58-57 to win the semistate championship at Michigan City High School on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Flory Bidunga works around Penn's defense. Kokomo defeats Penn 58-57 to win the semistate championship at Michigan City High School on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Shayne Spear puts up a three at the end of the third quarter. Kokomo defeats Penn 58-57 to win the semistate championship at Michigan City High School on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Zavion Bellamy puts up a shot. Kokomo defeats Penn 58-57 to win the semistate championship at Michigan City High School on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Kokomo's Karson Rogers puts the defense pressure on Penn's Joshua Gatete. Kokomo defeats Penn 58-57 to win the semistate championship at Michigan City High School on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
With No. 5-ranked Kokomo leading 56-54 with :25 remaining, No. 2 Penn looked ready to forge a 13th tie after the Kingsmen forced the Kats to commit a turnover. But when Penn forward Dylan Fey took a pass and tried to score on the low block against Kokomo center Flory Bidunga at :10, Kokomo forward Karson Rogers blocked Fey's shot from behind and the Kats took possession.
"We have one of the best players in the nation in the lane. I know he's going to do his job walling up. He has trust in us to come back side and make that play," Rogers said.
Rogers said he saw the play coming his way.
"I was reading him the whole game," he said. "He was going into his body while Flory walls up. Someone has to make that play."
After Rogers' block, Penn fouled Kokomo's Shayne Spear and he calmly knocked down two free throws for a 58-54 lead. Penn's Joy Garwood hit a 3-pointer to make it a one-point game, but the Kingsmen had no timeouts remaining and the Kats simply let the clock run out without inbounding.
Kokomo (24-4) advances to face No. 1 Ben Davis (32-0) in the Class 4A state championship next Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Giants beat the Kats 58-51 early in the season, but the Kats played that game without Spear.
The semistate title is the Kats' ninth all-time and first since 2011.
"Growing up in an NCC town in Muncie and getting to experience two state championship runs, I [know] this is something the community will never forget. It will be a special week," Peckinpaugh said.
Kokomo, which fell a game short of reaching state last season, is hungry for a shot at winning state.
"We have to finish it," senior forward Patrick Hardimon said. "I'm excited to see how we play against Ben Davis."
Hardimon was one of the Kats' stars in the title game. He defended Penn guard Markus Burton, who came into game averaging a state-best 30.3 points per game. The Notre Dame recruit finished with 27 points, but Hardimon held him to 10 in the second half — and got Burton to give up the ball on the play that ended with Rogers' blocked shot.
"I thought [Hardimon] did a great job," Peckinpaugh said. "I think [Burton is] no doubt Mr. Basketball. He's a special player and he plays super hard. He makes tough shots and he made tough shots tonight. Fortunately enough for us, I thought we did a good enough job making him take tough ones."
Hardimon relished the challenge.
"Shoutout to Burton — he's an amazing scorer. But you know, I play defense," he said. "People were telling me, 'You can't guard him.' But I guarded him. It was a good game."
The Kats jumped to a 6-0 lead for what ended up being the game's biggest lead. The Kingsmen (28-2) scored the next nine points for the first lead change. From there, the teams went back and forth.
Penn led 17-15 after the first quarter and Kokomo led 29-26 at halftime. The third quarter featured five ties with the last coming on a Burton score at :06. Spear then beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer for a 46-43 lead.
Kokomo kept the lead throughout the final quarter, but Penn came within two points on three occasions in the final 2:06.
With Kokomo leading 52-50, the Kats had a possession where Bidunga grabbed three offensive rebounds, scoring on the last to make it 54-50 at 1:10. After Penn's Burton hit two free throws at 1:02, Bidunga struck again. He scored off an inbounds play at :38 to push the lead back to four.
Burton quickly attacked the lane for a tough layup to bring Penn within 56-54 at :28. Following a Kat turnover, Penn had a chance to draw even, but Rogers came up with his biggest play of the season as the 6-foot-5 sophomore blocked Fey's shot to protect the Kats' lead.
"He's been big for us down the stretch," Peckinpaugh said of Rogers. "I had a meeting with him probably halfway January or early February and said, 'If we want to make a state tournament, you have to be a dude.' He's turned into a big-time player for us. He has a really bright future and he's going to keep getting better."
Bidunga led the Kats with 25 points and 22 rebounds, his 50th double-double in 55 career games. He also blocked five shots. The 22 rebounds marked the third most of his sterling career.
Spear scored 10 points and Hardimon and Bellamy had eight points apiece. Spear also had five assists, Hardimon had three and Bellamy had two.
