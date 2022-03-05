Kokomo’s Reis Beard drives for a bucket Friday night against Harrison in the semifinal round of the Logansport Sectional at the Berry Bowl. Beard scored 16 points as the Wildkats beat the Raiders 70-48. Kokomo faces Lafayette Jeff at 7:30 p.m. tonight for the title.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kats flip the script
BOYS BB: Kokomo blasts Harrison to reach sectional title game
JIM McCARTER
For the Kokomo Tribune
LOGANSPORT — Back on January 14 Kokomo’s boys basketball team visited Lafayette Harrison and the Raiders sent them home with a 62-57 loss.
It was an entirely different story Friday night when the North Central Conference rivals faced off in the second round of the Logansport Sectional.
The Wildkats jumped on top early and led by 15 points or more for most of the second half for a 70-48 victory.
“Our youth grew up right before our eyes [Friday] night,” Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said. “I’m proud of how our guys came out playing smart, under control. They executed well, imposing their will on Harrison.”
3-4-22 - Shayne Spear passes off as Kokomo defeats Harrison 70-48 in the boys sectional in Logansport. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-4-22 - Flory Bidunga shoots over Jacob Walters as Kokomo defeats Harrison 70-48 in the boys sectional in Logansport. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo’s Reis Beard drives for a bucket Friday night against Harrison in the semifinal round of the Logansport Sectional at the Berry Bowl. Beard scored 16 points as the Wildkats beat the Raiders 70-48. Kokomo faces Lafayette Jeff at 7:30 p.m. tonight for the title.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
3-4-22 - Zavion Bellamy rebounding as Kokomo defeats Harrison 70-48 in the boys sectional in Logansport. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-4-22 - Flory Bidunga blocks a shot by Ben Henderson as Kokomo defeats Harrison 70-48 in the boys sectional in Logansport. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-4-22 - Shayne Spear drives right in for a layup as Kokomo defeats Harrison 70-48 in the boys sectional in Logansport. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-4-22 - Flory Bidunga dunks as Kokomo defeats Harrison 70-48 in the boys sectional in Logansport. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-4-22 - Shayne Spear driving in as Kokomo defeats Harrison 70-48 in the boys sectional in Logansport. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Sectional Basketball: KHS defeats Harrison
3-4-22 - Shayne Spear passes off as Kokomo defeats Harrison 70-48 in the boys sectional in Logansport. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-4-22 - Flory Bidunga shoots over Jacob Walters as Kokomo defeats Harrison 70-48 in the boys sectional in Logansport. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo’s Reis Beard drives for a bucket Friday night against Harrison in the semifinal round of the Logansport Sectional at the Berry Bowl. Beard scored 16 points as the Wildkats beat the Raiders 70-48. Kokomo faces Lafayette Jeff at 7:30 p.m. tonight for the title.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
3-4-22 - Zavion Bellamy rebounding as Kokomo defeats Harrison 70-48 in the boys sectional in Logansport. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-4-22 - Flory Bidunga blocks a shot by Ben Henderson as Kokomo defeats Harrison 70-48 in the boys sectional in Logansport. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-4-22 - Shayne Spear drives right in for a layup as Kokomo defeats Harrison 70-48 in the boys sectional in Logansport. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-4-22 - Flory Bidunga dunks as Kokomo defeats Harrison 70-48 in the boys sectional in Logansport. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-4-22 - Shayne Spear driving in as Kokomo defeats Harrison 70-48 in the boys sectional in Logansport. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
That turn-around victory earned 17-7 Kokomo a spot in tonight’s sectional final with 20-4 Lafayette Jeff, who also defeated Kokomo during the regular season, 55-47.
“We guarded Jeff well, holding them to just 40-percent shooting,” Peckinpaugh said. “But we didn’t play very well offensively. We know they’ll mix it up on us defensively. We’ll have to be locked in to our scouting report and make sure we guard them well.”
Kokomo’s defense made the going tough for Harrison from the start of Friday’s game, holding the Raiders to just 2-of-13 shooting in the first quarter. The Wildkats hit 6 of 10 field-goal attempts and led 13-5 after one quarter.
The Wildkats opened the second quarter strong, pulling away to a 30-11 advantage with 3:16 left in the half. Zion Bellamy and Reis Beard each scored seven points during that run. The Raiders rallied with three 3-pointers in the final 2:59 to cut the lead to 35-24 at halftime.
Kokomo quickly put any ideas of a Harrison comeback to rest in the third quarter. The Wildkats 5 of their first 6 shots of the stanza, while holding the Raiders to just two points in over 4:00. When the dust settled, Kokomo was soundly in control, 49-26.
“At halftime we just told our kids to stick to the game plan,” Peckinpaugh said. “We guarded well and executed down the stretch. We had four guys in double figures. When we do that we’re pretty tough to beat.”
Flory Bidunga led all scorers with 17 points and added 15 rebounds and 5 blocked shots. Bidunga’s defensive presence in the lane forced the Raiders to rely on outside shooting and they managed to hit just 6 of 24 shots from 3-point range.
Beard had a big night, scoring 16, and Bellamy added 12 points and seven rebounds. Shayne Spear scored 13 and grabbed seven boards. Spear’s strength and awareness helped the Wildkats beat Harrison’s full-court pressure in the second half.
“Shayne is a big-time player for us,” Peckinpaugh said. “He’s matured a lot this season. We count on him controlling the game and he did that.”
18-7 Harrison’s had two players in double figures. Jonah Lucas led the way with 13 points and Ben Henderson contributed 12. Lucas went down with a leg injury early in the fourth quarter.
