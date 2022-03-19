The wait is over for Kokomo and Carroll.
Final Four day is here.
In Class 4A, Kokomo (20-7) faces No. 1-ranked Chesterton (28-0) in the North Semistate at 3:45 p.m. at Lafayette Jeff’s Crawley Center.
“I think our guys had a good week of practice. They were pretty focused,” Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said Friday evening. “We tried to keep everything as normal as possible and keep it as routine as possible for them. They were good, they were locked into details and our game plan, now we just have to come out and execute and see if it works.”
In Class 2A, No. 6 Carroll (24-1) takes on No. 3 Central Noble (27-2) in the North Semistate at 4 p.m. at Elkhart’s North Side Gym.
“I thought we had a good week of practice,” Carroll coach Bodie Bender said Friday night. “I gave them Monday off, then we went hard on Tuesday. We installed some things that we wanted to do on both ends of the floor. Wednesday, we went up to Elkhart to shoot in North Gym.”
Bender said the Cougars had light practices Thursday and Friday.
“At this point, we’re 26 games in, they know what to do. Our kids are smart. They’re ready to go, they’re ready to play,” he said.
The following are looks at the two games.
KOKOMO VS. CHESTERTON
The Trojans are the state’s last remaining undefeated team.
“They’re a tough team,” Peckinpaugh said. “They’re a little bit different than everyone we’ve played so far in the tournament. Obviously, they’re undefeated, which is a task to be able to complete that during the course of the season, especially in 4A basketball in Indiana.”
The Trojans are led by 5-foot-10 senior point guard Travis Grayson. He averages 19.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. He makes a living at the free throw line (167 of 204, 81.9%).
“He’s a tough player. He creates for their whole team so we have our hands full,” Peckinpaugh said. “They’re extremely well coached, extremely disciplined and extremely physical. We need to come out and play our game and get to the spots that we want to get to.”
Chesterton’s other primary scores are 6-2 sophomore Tyler Parrish (10.6), 6-6 sophomore Justin Sims (9.4) and 6-4 senior Chris Mullen (6.7). Parrish shoots 40% from 3-land (50 of 125).
“We want to turn it into a grind-out game and play our style and make them play the way we want to play,” Peckinpaugh said. “We want to guard really well in the halfcourt and make it tough for them to score in the lane and try to take some of their shooters away. They’re going to try to speed us up with their defensive pressure.
“Coach [Marc] Urban does a great job, they run good stuff in the halfcourt. It should be a fun battle to watch.”
Kokomo is led by 6-10 sophomore center Flory Bidunga, who averages 17.7 points, 13.4 rebounds and 5.3 blocked shots per game and shoots a ridiculously good 78.3% from the field. Junior guard Zavion Bellamy (9.7 points) and junior guard/forward Shayne Spear (9.4) are the top perimeter options.
“Obviously everything starts with Flory,” Urban said. “I think he’s an extremely talented kid and it seems like he’s getting better throughout the year. Coach Peckinpaugh is doing a good job with their kids. They’re really patient with how they get him the basketball. I think their guards and other guys are pretty good. I think they can shoot it, hit some timely 3s, they seem quick on film.”
CARROLL VS. CENTRAL NOBLE
Bender likes how his players have handled the excitement and demands of semistate week.
“I would say this is more for the coaching staff, but it’s a long week as far as preparation, how we want to handle some things with who we’re getting ready to play. But that’s the fun of it. Then you go out and try to execute what we’ve put in,” he said.
Central Noble is led by Mr. Basketball candidate Connor Essegian. The future Wisconsin Badger has scored 778 points (26.8 per game) and made 114 3-pointers on 43% accuracy. He has scored 2,483 career points, which ranks No. 11 in state history.
“To hold on to that big monster is going to be a tall task for us, but with the preparation all week, I think we have some kids who are ready for the challenge,” Bender said. “After that, they have the big boy inside, Logan Gard, who can be a handful as well. He’s a very good offensive rebounder, very good around the rim, and he can block shots on the defensive end.”
Carroll is led by the trio of junior guard Owen Duff, junior forward Jake Skinner and sophomore guard Chris Huerta.
“I’ve watched probably four or five games so far,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said earlier in the week. “They’re young and talented and they play hard. It looks like a couple guys are their main shooters, but there’s other guys who are kind of like our role players that can knock shots down. It looks like they shoot it pretty well and they defend pretty well. It should be a fun game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.