Kokomo and Carroll will play in boys basketball semistates Saturday.
Kokomo will face No. 1-ranked Chesterton in the Class 4A North Semistate at 3:45 p.m. at Lafayette Jeff's Crawley Center. Fans must use the following link to purchase advance tickets:
https://public.eventlink.com/tickets?t=11396&p=19838
Kokomo fans will need to enter through Door 12 on the school's east side, near 22nd Street.
No. 6 Carroll will face No. 3 Central Noble in the Class 2A North Semistate at 4 p.m. at Elkhart's North Side Gym. Fans must use the following link to purchase advance tickets:
