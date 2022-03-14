KHS vs FW Snider regional 04.jpg

Kokomo guard Reis Beard puts up a shot during the Kats' 45-40 victory over Fort Wayne Snider in the Class 4A Logansport Regional's opening semifinal on Saturday, March 12.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

Kokomo and Carroll will play in boys basketball semistates Saturday.

Kokomo will face No. 1-ranked Chesterton in the Class 4A North Semistate at 3:45 p.m. at Lafayette Jeff's Crawley Center. Fans must use the following link to purchase advance tickets:

https://public.eventlink.com/tickets?t=11396&p=19838

Kokomo fans will need to enter through Door 12 on the school's east side, near 22nd Street.

No. 6 Carroll will face No. 3 Central Noble in the Class 2A North Semistate at 4 p.m. at Elkhart's North Side Gym. Fans must use the following link to purchase advance tickets:

https://gofan.co/app/events/573451?schoolId=IN718

