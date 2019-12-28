It will ultimately go down as a great come-from-behind win for Kokomo and one that Eastern let slip away late, but regardless of the outcome, the first meeting between the Wildkat and Comet boys basketball squads on the hardwood since 1996 didn’t disappoint.
Eastern bolted out to a double-digit first-half lead that it held for much of the third quarter only to see Kokomo storm back from a 13-point deficit late in the game to come from behind for a 65-58 win over the Comets to cap the opening day of games in the inaugural Phil Cox Memorial Holiday Tournament.
“It feels a lot better to go home with a win than it would have alternatively and I’m proud of them for not giving up,” Kokomo coach Bob Wonnell said after his squad weathered Eastern’s early onslaught. “When you’re down 13 points with three minutes to go in the third quarter, 90 percent of the teams are going to say … ‘Warm the bus up, this wasn’t our night.’ But they did not.”
Instead, the Kats strung together a 22-3 run over a seven minute span wrapping from late in the the third quarter into the fourth that turned the double-digit deficit into a six-point, 56-50 lead with just over 2:00 to play.
Kokomo will face South Bend Adams at noon today in Memorial Gym while Eastern takes on Franklin Central at noon in the adjacent IUK Cougar Gym. SB Adams topped Franklin Central 74-67 in Friday’s 6 p.m. game. Each of the eight teams will play two more games today.
Drew Monize had just given Eastern (5-2) its biggest lead of the game Friday by stroking a 3-pointer to put the Comets up 47-34 with 1:58 showing in the third period when Kokomo (4-4) caught fire. The Kats closed the frame on a 7-0 run and scored the first 10 points of the fourth period to go up 51-47 on a Savion Barrett hoop with 4:34 to play.
“To be honest, I don’t think strategically there was anything different,” Wonnell said. “We just played a lot better and it seemed like we cared a lot more than we did in the first half. I just thought the difference was that we played significantly harder. We just played with a better purpose and moved the ball a little bit better.”
Eastern, which had kept Kokomo at a safe distance up until the turnaround run, was within four points on three separate occasions over the last two minutes but Kokomo connected on 7 of 8 free throws in the final 1:17 to keep the Comets at arm’s length.
“Our kids played well, we just had a bad stretch and Kokomo got back in the game and finished it off,” Eastern coach Mike Springer said.
The Comets opened hot and stayed hot for most of the first half, connecting on 7 of 11 3-pointers over the opening two quarters on the way to a 34-25 halftime lead.
“We moved the ball well, found the open man, guys got their feet set,” Springer said of the early success. “I think later in the game we got hurried, we didn’t have our feet underneath us, we just jacked up some stuff that we didn’t need to because we weren’t balanced.”
The Comets nearly landed a knockout blow early with a 12-2 run in the first quarter to go up 19-11 on five straight points from Matt Arcari, a four-point play courtesy of Brayden Richmond when he was fouled as he hit from deep, and a Levi Mavrick triple.
Bobby Wonnell and Shayne Spear hit back-to-back triples for Kokomo to close the frame and get within 19-17 at the first stop.
The Comets stayed hot from beyond the arc in the second quarter, knocking down three more shots from downtown and carrying that hot touch from deep into the third period when they knocked down three more triples before Kokomo clamped down defensively and came to life offensively.
“You know, in the game of basketball there’s lots of runs,” Springer said. “We felt like we had it under control and then they picked up their defensive pressure which made a difference because we did some things that we hadn’t done up to that point. I think their defensive pressure picked up and then they hit some shots down the stretch. Some of their kids drove it hard to the rim, got some layups. It was just one of those games where they made the plays down the stretch and we missed some easy ones and had some turnovers that hurt us.”
Bobby Wonnell paced the Kats with 15 points. Jackson Richards, who helped spark Kokomo’s comeback with the first four points of the game-changing run, finished with 14 points. Savion Barrett scored 13 and Torian Smith added 11 for the Kats.
The Comets finished 11 of 23 from beyond the arc (47.8 percent) and 19 of 42 overall (45 percent). Arcari led all scorers with 17 points. Ethan Wilcox scored 12 and Mavrick 11 for the Comets.
