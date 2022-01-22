Things got heated Friday night at Memorial Gym.
Actually, for a stretch of just under four minutes in the third quarter of Kokomo’s boys basketball game with Muncie Central, they got more like a shade below blazing.
After tempers flared and a fight nearly broke out on the court resulting in a player ejection for each team, the Bearcats knotted the game at 40-all, capping a double-digit comeback from 13 down early in the second quarter.
The Kats responded with a 10-0 run, stretching the lead back to double digits. That turned out to be just enough as Kokomo finished the quarter up 54-45 and pulled away in the fourth for a 78-54 North Central Conference win.
Kokomo improved to 10-5 overall and now sits at 4-1 in the NCC. The Kats’ remaining NCC home games are against Lafayette Jeff (2-3), Class 4A No. 7-ranked Indianapolis Tech (4-1) and Anderson (4-0).
“We’re in good shape,” Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said in regard to the Kats’ conference record. “We’ve got some tough home games coming up in our conference. We take care of home court we should be in really, really good shape in our league.”
The Kats jumped out to an early 9-2 lead over Muncie and were up 17-6 after one quarter.
In the second period, the Bearcats started chipping away, using 11-2 and 7-0 runs to get within striking distance, 34-30, at the half.
Muncie’s Tim Arnold connected on a 3-pointer to make it a one-point game, 34-33, in the opening minute of the third quarter.
Patrick Hardimon drilled back-to-back 3-pointers around a Bearcat basket to put Kokomo back up by four, 40-35. With the score 40-36 after an Antonio Gore free throw, things got chippy when a loose ball resulted in Kokomo’s Zavion Bellamy and Muncie’s B.J. Isom getting tangled and getting physical, resulting in a technical and ejection for both players.
Princeton Young then netted back-to-back baskets to tie the game 40-all.
Flory Bidunga, who didn’t start the game for what Peckinpaugh called a rule violation with the team, put the Kats back up 42-40 and followed that with a block at the other end. Shayne Spear then knocked down a triple, Bidunga scored again, and Spear followed that with another 3 to cap the run.
From there, the Kats didn’t let Muncie get closer than seven points the rest of the way, locking in on both ends of the floor.
Kokomo scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to go up 61-45 and leave little doubt.
“In the second and third [quarters] I thought we got away from our defensive game plan a little bit,” Peckinpaugh said. “They got going and feeling good about themselves, made it interesting there for a little bit, but I thought we did a good job of responding and kind of locking back in defensively in the fourth. Our guys did a great job of executing down the stretch.”
Hardimon had a great shooting night, stroking 6 of 7 from deep on the way to a game-high 21 points. Bidunga notched a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double and added three blocked shots. And Spear netted 11 points.
“Shayne, Patrick and Flory were really big there down the stretch for us,” Peckinpaugh said. “All three of them were really effective and efficient. When those three guys are playing well, we’re pretty tough to guard.”
Bidunga leads the state in double-doubles with 13.
Hardimon started hot for the Kats, knocking down 2 of 3 3-pointers and scoring nine points in the first quarter to help build the early double-digit lead.
Brandon Bennett and Zavion Bellamy took care of the rest of the Kats’ first quarter points with two buckets each.
Bellamy and Bennett both had solid game as well for the Kats, with Bellamy scoring 10 points and dishing four assists and Bennett logging an eight-point, eight-rebound effort.
The Kats shot 29 of 68 for the game (43%) compared to Muncie’s 18 of 48 (38%). Kokomo owned the battle to the boards (45-29) and committed eight fewer turnovers (11) than the Bearcats (19).
Malik Hasani scored 17 points to lead Muncie. Arnold added 12.
Peckinpaugh was pleased with the way the Kats finished.
“I thought we locked in when we needed to and our guys did a great job of executing down the stretch.”
