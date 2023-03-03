The wait is over.
Following a first-round bye, Kokomo’s boys basketball team begins sectional play tonight.
No. 5-ranked Kokomo (19-4) faces Harrison (18-6) at 6 p.m. in the opening semifinal of the Class 4A Kokomo Sectional at Memorial Gym. Marion (15-8) and McCutcheon (6-17) are matched in the second semifinal.
“It’s a cool opportunity to host a sectional at home,” Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said. “I’m sure the crowd is going to be electric, but Harrison is a really good team and they’re going to have their sights on us, want to knock us off, so we have to make sure we’re ready to play and locked in from the tip.
“We had a really good practice [Thursday] and I think we’re as prepared as we can be. Obviously we’ll have to be able to make some adjustments on the fly and be ready for whatever they throw at us,” he added.
Harrison beat Lafayette Jeff 54-39 in Tuesday’s opening round.
“I thought they played well,” Peckinpaugh said. “[Guard] Ben Henderson is a very talented player who can hurt you without even scoring the basketball. When you have a senior like that, who has the ability to kind of control the game just by being on the floor, that always creates for a scary team.”
Kokomo beat Harrison 74-53 in a North Central Conference game on Jan. 13 at Memorial Gym. That ended the Raiders’ 11-0 start. The Kats led 22-17 after the first quarter, then outscored the Raiders 39-21 over the middle two quarters to break it open.
Henderson was a bright spot for the Raiders in the game as he poured in 28 points. He made 11 of 21 shots, but the Kats held the rest of the Raiders to a combined 9 of 31.
“They’re really a well-coached team that has a lot of talent around the perimeter. We have to be locked in and make it a hard night for their guards,” Peckinpaugh said.
The Kats hit the Raiders with offensive balance in the NCC win. Flory Bidunga scored 22 points, Shayne Spear scored 20 and Zavion Bellamy had 18. Spear was 5 of 7 from 3-point range and Bellamy was 2 of 3. Dre Kirby connected once from 3-land and scored eight points.
TWIN LAKES VS. WESTERN
The Class 3A Frankfort Sectional’s opening semifinal has Western (13-10) taking on Twin Lakes (8-14).
The Panthers beat West Lafayette 61-53 in Tuesday’s opening game. The Indians had the opening-round bye in the seven-team sectional.
Western beat Twin Lakes 57-28 on Nov. 26 in a non-division matchup of Hoosier Conference teams. That was the Panthers’ season opener and the Indians’ second game.
“At this point, everybody is a different team. They’ve improved so much,” Western coach Mike Lewis said. “They’re going to be extremely well coached and they’re going to be extremely disciplined and tough. That’s the recipe for success in tournament time so we’re going to have to match their effort and intensity and we have to be able to execute as well.”
The Western-TL rivalry has been a good one. The Panthers hold a 20-19 edge in the series, which became a staple first with the switch the class system and later with Western’s move to the Hoosier Conference.
The second semifinal at Frankfort has Benton Central (17-7) vs. Rensselaer (20-5). The teams split a pair of meetings during the regular season. Rensselaer’s 49-43 victory over BC on Feb. 9 sent the Bombers to the Hoosier Conference title game. Rensselaer beat Tipton for the title.
PERU SECTIONAL
The Class 3A Peru Sectional’s semifinals offer a pair of good matchups: No. 5-ranked Oak Hill (20-2) vs. Peru (15-7) in the 6 p.m. opener followed by Maconaquah (16-7) vs. No. 3 Norwell (21-3).
Peru beat Mississinewa 71-63 in Tuesday’s opener. Oak Hill had the opening-round bye in the seven-team sectional.
Oak Hill beat Peru 53-48 on Jan. 6 at Converse. That game was close throughout — 16-16 after the first quarter, 27-24 Peru at halftime and 44-41 Oak Hill after the third quarter. Landon Biegel led the Golden Eagles with 17 points and Caleb Kroll and Ty Fagan scored 13 apiece. Gavin Eldridge and Braxten Robbins led Peru with 16 apiece.
Longtime regular-season opponents, Peru and Oak Hill are first-time tournament opponents.
The second semifinal pits Wednesday’s winners. Maconaquah handled Bellmont 60-47 while Norwell survived a major scare to beat Northwestern 49-45 in overtime.
The game offers a great clash of styles. The Braves rank No. 2 in the state in scoring offense (73.4 points per game) while the Knights hold opponents to 48.7.
Mac and Norwell have met just twice previously, in 2003 and 2010 sectional openers. The Knights won both.
TAYLOR SECTIONAL
The Class 2A Taylor Sectional’s semifinals feature Elwood (8-16) vs. Taylor (18-5) in the 6 p.m. opener followed by the juicy matchup of Madison-Grant (17-6) vs. Tipton (16-6).
Taylor blasted Blackford 67-38 in Tuesday’s opener. Elwood had the bye in the seven-team sectional.
The teams just met two weeks ago. The Titans beat the Panthers 49-23 on Feb. 14 at Center Court. That was the fewest points allowed by the Titans in any game this season.
Taylor has beaten Elwood four straight times.
The second semifinal is matchup of Wednesday’s winners. M-G beat Eastern 53-36 and Tipton rolled past Eastbrook 74-38.
The teams clashed in a 2022 sectional final. Tipton beat M-G 60-51.
Both teams are flush with good guard play and perimeter snipers.
“It comes down to guarding people and then being willing to make sure you get a great shot every time,” Tipton coach Cliff Hawkins said. “They’re a good team. They have a great guards. The [Jace] Howell kid is a wonderful high school basketball player. We’re looking forward to the game.”
COVINGTON VS. CARROLL
No. 10-ranked Carroll (20-4) takes on Covington (12-12) in the Class 2A Delphi Sectional’s second semifinal.
Carroll rode a big fourth quarter to an 80-56 victory over Seeger in the opening round. Covington had a bye.
The teams have met just once in the past 35 years, per John Harrell’s website. The Trojans beat the Cougars 60-55 in a 2016 sectional final.
The opening semifinal has Delphi (12-11) taking on Clinton Prairie (15-9). When they met in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game on Dec. 9, Prairie prevailed 64-55 in double overtime.
ROCHESTER VS. CASS
Cass (16-7) takes on the host Zebras (11-9) in the Class 2A Rochester Sectional’s second semifinal. Wabash (16-6) faces Winamac (9-15) in the opener.
Cass blasted Pioneer 65-29 in Tuesday’s opening round. Rochester had a bye.
The teams last met in a 2022 sectional opener. The Kings beat the Zebras 74-40.
DALEVILLE AT TC
Tri-Central (7-17) faces Daleville (10-11) in the Class A TC Sectional’s second semifinal, after Cowan (10-12) plays Liberty Christian (13-9) in the opener.
TC crushed Anderson Prep 80-39 in Tuesday’s opening round. Daleville is coming off a bye.
The teams last met in a 2021 sectional opener. TC beat Daleville 64-56.
