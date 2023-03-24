Teams are expected to get better through the course of the season. In the case of Kokomo’s basketball team, it’s not just ability and on-court chemistry which has improved, it’s the team’s sharpness upstairs.
Kokomo practiced at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Thursday morning to get a taste of the venue ahead of Saturday’s Class 4A State Final against Ben Davis. Wildkat coach John Peckinpaugh said the three practices so far this week have seen the Kats focused on what they need to do. Even more so on Thursday.
“I think we had our most productive day. You don’t get much time slotted there but we got a lot of things accomplished, a lot of shots up,” Peckinpaugh said. He said sometimes teams can be in awe of the venue but the Kats were not. “Our guys did a good job of getting things accomplished that we needed to take care of.”
Being sharp is a priority as the No. 5 Kats (24-4) face the Giants for the second time. Ben Davis is 32-0 and the fifth win of the Giants’ season came at the expense of Kokomo, 58-51 on Dec. 3.
“They’re really aggressive on the defensive side,” Kokomo senior Patrick Hardimon said of the Giants. “They like to press a lot and sometimes they speed their opponent up at times. If we just keep our composure and slow down, find the right man open and be us, we should be fine.
“They’re junkyard dogs and we are too, so it should be a good matchup.”
Committing 16 turnovers and giving up 21 offensive rebounds hurt the Kats in the December matchup.
“We’ve got to do a good job of valuing the ball. That’s easier said than done with them,” Peckinpaugh said. “They’re going to bring elite pressure and we’ve got to find a way to be strong with it and make good decisions. When they do that [force turnovers], they’re really, really good.
“And we’ve got to do a great job of keeping them off the offensive glass. I think we gave up 21 offensive rebounds in the first meeting. Even with those two things, we had a chance down the stretch. If we can do those things and control those things, I think it can be a really good game.”
Ben Davis has gotten this far with balance and depth. The Giants are led by senior center Zane Doughty, who averages 13.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. Senior guard Clay Butler follows at 10.5 ppg, senior guard Sheridan Sharp adds 9.5 ppg, junior junior K.J. Windham adds 8.6 ppg, and senior forward/center Shaun Arnold adds 7.6 ppg and 4.9 rpg.
Junior center Flory Bidunga leads the Wildkats. The 6-10 post is averaging 20.3 points, 13.9 rebounds and 4.5 blocks for a Kat team that has won 16 straight games. Senior guard Shayne Spear follows at 11.1 points and 4.2 assists per game, senior forward Patrick Hardimon adds 8.2 ppg, senior guard Zavion Bellamy averages 8 ppg and 3.8 apg, junior guard Reis Beard adds 5 ppg, and junior forward contributes 4.7 ppg and 4.5 rpg.
The Kats are preparing as normal during a week that is anything but. The excitement locally is high and the players got an injection of energy when they toured schools in the system on Wednesday. Part of Peckinpaugh’s job is to make the on-court work as routine as possible so that the players can take the game in stride.
“We’ve just told them to try and treat it as a normal week and enjoy the neat things we’ve been able to do this week, like to Indy this week and practicing, and going to the elementary schools,” Peckinpaugh said. It’s important “to let them know that not every team gets to make it this far in their four years, soak it up and take it a day at a time and have fun with it, but also stay focused and locked in to what we want to do because we’re not done yet. We’ve got one more game to finish off what we started.”
The Kats are eager for their title shot, and eager to face Ben Davis again.
“I’m really hungry because they only beat us by [7] the first time and I didn’t play because I had an MCL sprain,” Spear said. “I’m really hungry to play because they’re the best team in the state, they have a lot of pressure on them.
“My teammates, we’re all hungry to play against them. They beat us early in the season and it’s hard to beat a team twice, so getting a chance to play them again is great for us.”
