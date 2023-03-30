Fresh off appearing on the state’s biggest high school stage, the Kokomo boys basketball team received news that next season it will be included in the state’s mid-season showcase: the Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic.
The Classic unveiled its invitations Wednesday for the Dec. 30 four-team tournament. The opening game pits Kokomo vs. Indianapolis Crispus Attucks at 11 a.m. in the New Castle Fieldhouse. The second semifinal follows, pitting Brownstown Central vs. Brownsburg. The consolation game is at 6 p.m. and the championship follows the third-place contest.
Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said he was “extremely excited about the invitation to the HOF Classic. It’s an unbelievable honor for our program and will help us get ready for the tournament.”
Kokomo went 24-5 this season and was the Class 4A runner-up, falling Saturday to undefeated Ben Davis in the title game. Attucks was 18-8 and lost in a Class 4A sectional final to Indianapolis Cathedral. Attucks’ top four scorers this season were underclassmen, led by junior Ron Rutland III (18 points per game) and sophomore Dezmon Briscoe (15.6 ppg, 11.1 rebounds per game).
Brownstown Central went to the semistate round of Class 2A competition and finished 24-5. Brownsburg went 22-5 this season including a victory over Kokomo in the Phil Cox Memorial Tournament final at Memorial Gym. Brownsburg’s season also ended at the hands of Ben Davis, in the semistate round. The Bulldogs’ leading scorer this season was junior Kanon Catchings at 17.5 ppg. Catchings and Brownstown Central’s Jack Benter are both Purdue recruits.
“This will be a great opportunity for our team as a whole to see what it is like to play in a semistate format and play two quality opponents in one day,” Peckinpaugh said.
The Wildkats can return four regular rotation players next season in center Flory Bidunga, guards Reis Beard and Zion Bellamy, and forward Karson Rogers. Several reserves will move into larger roles.
MAXPREPS HONORS BIDUNGA
Bidunga has been named the MaxPreps Indiana High School Basketball Player of the Year after a strong junior season for the Wildkats. Bidgunga was previously named the Gatorade Indiana Player of the Year.
Bidunga averaged 20.2 points, 13.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 4.5 blocks per game this past season, helping Kokomo reach last Saturdays Class 4A state title game. He hit a remarkable 246 of 305 field goals on the season, 81%.
In 29 games this season, Bidunga had 27 double-doubles and a pair of triple doubles.
Each state’s MaxPreps player of the year is considered for the website’s All-America team, which will be released next month.
NCC RECOGNIZES KATS
Bidunga and seniors Shayne Spear and Patrick Hardimon were named to the All-North Central Conference boys basketball first team, and senior Zavion Bellamy was named to the second team. Additionally, Peckinpaugh was named the NCC Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
