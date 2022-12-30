Kokomo forward Karson Rogers puts up a shot against Fort Wayne Bishop Luers on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Memorial Gym. Rogers had a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Kats won their opening-round game in the Phil Cox Memorial Tournament.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo guard Shayne Spear puts up a shot during the Kats’ 75-48 victory over Fort Wayne Bishop Luers in the opening round of the Phil Cox Memorial Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kats break out
BOYS BB: Kokomo hammers Luers in opening round of Cox tourney
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
After Fort Wayne Bishop Luers scored the game’s opening bucket Thursday night, Kokomo’s boys basketball team took a 3-2 lead on a 3-pointer by Shayne Spear and the Wildkats were off and running.
Kokomo scored the next four baskets and never let Luers get close after that, running away to a 75-48 victory in the final game of the opening round of action in the Phil Cox Memorial Tournament at Memorial Gym. Kokomo (6-3) will face Class 4A No. 8-ranked Center Grove (9-0) in the tournament semifinals today at noon. The championship and third-place games follow in the evening.
Spear’s 3 started a 12-0 Kat run that saw Flory Bidunga score two alley-oop dunks, both off feeds from Zion Bellamy, as well as a post hoop, and Bellamy hit a 3-pointer. That triggered the first of two time outs by Luers in the opening frame but the Kats were hard to stop, rolling to a 21-8 lead after a quarter and a 38-18 lead at halftime.
Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said the Kats “had a really good day of practice [Wednesday] … felt like they were locked in and it carried over to the start of the game. We just continued to execute. I thought we did a really good job of sharing the ball. To have 23 assists on 32 makes is pretty good. If we can continue to find ways to play like that we’ll be in a lot of games.”
Kokomo hit 9 of 14 shots in the first quarter and 32 of 55 for the game. Bidunga is nursing a finger injury and played with heavily taped left ring finger, but was unstoppable at the rim. He was 9 of 9 from the field, hit his only free throw and finished with 19 points in roughly half the game. The dunk-o-meter showed 7 when the game ended and Bidunga blocked five shots.
Karson Rogers got the start at forward and added 15 points for the Kats. Bidunga had 14 rebounds and Rogers 10. While those frontliners both got double-doubles, Kokomo’s guards fueled the play, sparking an effective transition game and hitting shots when needed.
“The 7-footer [Bidunga] is a problem for everybody,” Luers coach Seth Coffing said. “We don’t have anybody over 6-5. But really their guards played really well. Watching film I thought we could do some things to kind of exploit them and we didn’t. Whatever we were doing defensively, they did a nice job of executing their offense, making shots, and I thought they were more the difference than Flory was to begin with, and it kind of trickled down from there.”
Zion Bellamy scored 12 points, Deundre Kirby seven, and Spear and Zavion Bellamy had six each. Spear also had six assists.
“Our guards are really, really good, starting with Spear and the Bellamy brothers and Reis Beard,” Peckinpaugh said. “We kind of come at you in waves and as Jonavon Howard and Deundre Kirby continue to come on, we just really keep coming at you and putting pressure on you and I thought our guys did a really good job of that.”
Kokomo got nine transition baskets in the first three quarters, often running right out of a defensive rebound instead of relying on turnovers only to get out and run. Luers had just 11 turnovers for the game.
“When we get out in transition and play in space we’re a pretty good team, we’ve just got to figure out how to play in the half court because when you play against a really good team like Carmel or Zionsville, you have to be able to execute in the half court,” Peckinpaugh said. “We want to get that next step, that’s what we’re really going to have to work on.”
Cadell Wallace led Luers (4-4) with 15 points and Nicholas Thompson scored 14. Damiun Jackson took eight boards and scored six points.
“They’re a good team. I think Kokomo is in prime position to make another good run this year in 4A,” Coffing said. “I think for them it just depends on what their guards do. For us, we’ve got to keep growing as a program. These games, although the score doesn’t show it, are good for us to get in these atmospheres and play against these teams, this type of crowd.”
• Kokomo’s win was the last of four first-round games Thursday. In other games, Class 4A No. 5 Brownsburg beat Columbia City 78-37, Warren Central beat Guerin Catholic 41-40, and Center Grove beat South Bend Riley 73-62.
