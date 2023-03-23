When the ball goes up at the center circle Saturday night at Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse, one team will enter with the confidence of a team that not only is unbeaten, but expected a perfect season before the campaign began. The other team has got momentum and motivation.
“We’ll play with a chip on our shoulder,” Kokomo boys basketball coach John Peckinpaugh of being an underdog this weekend. He spoke Monday at the IHSAA’s coaches’ meeting prior to this weekend’s state finals. No. 5 Kokomo faces No. 1 Ben Davis at approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday in the Class 4A state title game.
“Obviously, you have to give a ton of credit to Ben Davis to do what they’ve done this year, with the schedule they play,” Peckinpaugh said. “It’s unbelievably impressive. Coach [Don Carlisle] does a great job and they have a ton of talent. They just come at you in waves. But I like our guys’ grit and toughness. They’ll be ready to battle for 32 minutes, I can promise that.”
The Giants roll into the state final with a 32-0 record and the chance of posting the best unbeaten record in state history at 33-0. They haven’t lost since falling by 15 points to Indianapolis Cathedral in the regional final last season, under the previous four-team regional format. They’ve avenged that loss twice this season, the second coming in the regional on March 11.
“To be honest, and this is not me being arrogant, but last year I thought we were the best team,” Carlisle said. “Cathedral caught us at a good time. They played well enough to win and they did what they had to do, but I really thought we were the best team last year and the kids did as well. We just didn’t prepare well enough. So this year, on the heels of that, we didn’t lose all summer.
“The undefeated season wasn’t something I came up with [as a goal]. All the players I interviewed for exit interviews, it was a goal of theirs. For me, I wasn’t sure about that. Even at the beginning of the year, I still didn’t think it was going to be an undefeated season. To go undefeated in the regular season and be undefeated to this point, it’s a great accomplishment for them. We had the toughest schedule. In November and December leading into January, we probably played seven teams ranked in the top 10, probably four ranked in the top five, and won them all. It will go down in history if we can finish this thing off.”
Included in that rugged early schedule for Ben Davis was a 58-51 victory over Kokomo. The Wildkats played that game without second-leading scorer Shayne Spear, who was still on the mend from an injury. Kokomo has gained momentum since then. The Kats are 24-4 and have won 16 straight.
With a victory over Kokomo already on the Giants résumé, it’s on Kokomo to adjust and find ways to get ahead. Ben Davis can look inward.
“For me, it’s just about Ben Davis being the best version of Ben Davis that we can be, doing the things that we’ve been doing all year,” Carlisle said of the Kokomo-BD matchup. “Of course, they have a great team, well-coached, and one of the best players [Flory Bidunga] to come through Indiana in a really, really long time. We have our work cut out for us, but I believe it will be more about what we do as the Ben Davis basketball team [than anything else].”
One of the things Ben Davis does is hurt opponents defensively. The Giants give up just 48 points per game and are outscoring opponents by an average of 18.3 points. Every one of their postseason victories has been by double digits, including a 66-38 thrashing of Brownsburg, which also beat Kokomo this season.
“If you’re going to play for me, you have to play hard and play defense,” Carlisle said. “I think really good teams take on the characteristic of the coach and that’s something I really like. [As a player], I was one of the better defenders on every team and I’m the all-time leading rebounder at IUPUI. Defense for me travels.”
The Giants employ a diamond press for turnovers and easy buckets. Dealing with that is a priority for Kokomo.
“You have to attack them without getting sped up and really value possessions,” Peckinpaugh said. “You can’t give them a lot of live-ball turnovers. They’re going to turn you over at some point, but it can’t be what we call a ‘pick-six’ where they’re going down and dunking and getting right back into their diamond. If we can keep them at bay with that, I like our team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.