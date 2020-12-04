The Kokomo-Peru boys basketball game scheduled for Friday at Peru was postponed following the death of Peru teacher Randy Lancaster.
A make-up date will be announced at a later time.
Eastern also announced three basketball postponements. The Alexandria at Eastern boys game Saturday was postponed and the Comets' girls-boys doubleheaders at Sheridan on Dec. 17 (junior varsity) and Dec. 18 (varsity) also were postponed.
Eastern is working to reschedule the games.
