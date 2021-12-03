The first weekend of December means the two-game weekend for boys basketball teams.
Seven of the 11 KT-area teams have games tonight and Saturday night.
The following are quick looks at the area schedule for the weekend.
• Kokomo (1-0) hosts Peru (1-0) tonight and hosts Westfield (1-0) Saturday. The Wildkats are looking to avenge last season’s loss to the Bengal Tigers. Westfield is led by Purdue recruit and Mr. Basketball candidate Braden Smith. Peru visits Knox (0-1) Saturday.
• Western (0-2) hosts Northwestern (1-1) tonight in a Hoosier Conference East Division opener. The Panthers beat the Tigers last season, ending Northwestern’s six-game winning streak in the rivalry series.
Both teams are in action Saturday with Western at Frankfort (0-1), and Northwestern at home against Mississinewa (1-2).
• Eastern (1-1) hosts Eastbrook (1-0) tonight, then visits Alexandria (2-1) Saturday.
• Tri-Central (1-1) hosts Cowan (0-1) tonight in a matchup of Sectional 55 teams. Cowan beat TC in the sectional’s semifinal round last season. The Trojans hit the road Saturday to face Frontier.
• Carroll (2-0) visits Frontier (0-0) tonight, and hosts West Central (0-1) Saturday.
Also Saturday
Taylor, Lewis Cass and Tipton have tonight off, but are in action Saturday. Taylor (2-1) visits Western Boone (1-0), Cass (2-1) faces Pioneer (1-0) in the Cass County tournament championship at Logansport, Tipton (1-0) visits Frankton (1-1).
Maconaquah is idle this weekend.
