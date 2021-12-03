KHS vs WHS BBB 10.jpg

Western's Dylan Bryant heads down the court with Kokomo's Jace Rayl at his side during the teams' game on Nov. 23, 2021, at Memorial Gym.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

The first weekend of December means the two-game weekend for boys basketball teams.

Seven of the 11 KT-area teams have games tonight and Saturday night.

The following are quick looks at the area schedule for the weekend.

• Kokomo (1-0) hosts Peru (1-0) tonight and hosts Westfield (1-0) Saturday. The Wildkats are looking to avenge last season’s loss to the Bengal Tigers. Westfield is led by Purdue recruit and Mr. Basketball candidate Braden Smith. Peru visits Knox (0-1) Saturday.

• Western (0-2) hosts Northwestern (1-1) tonight in a Hoosier Conference East Division opener. The Panthers beat the Tigers last season, ending Northwestern’s six-game winning streak in the rivalry series.

Both teams are in action Saturday with Western at Frankfort (0-1), and Northwestern at home against Mississinewa (1-2).

• Eastern (1-1) hosts Eastbrook (1-0) tonight, then visits Alexandria (2-1) Saturday.

• Tri-Central (1-1) hosts Cowan (0-1) tonight in a matchup of Sectional 55 teams. Cowan beat TC in the sectional’s semifinal round last season. The Trojans hit the road Saturday to face Frontier.

• Carroll (2-0) visits Frontier (0-0) tonight, and hosts West Central (0-1) Saturday.

Also Saturday

Taylor, Lewis Cass and Tipton have tonight off, but are in action Saturday. Taylor (2-1) visits Western Boone (1-0), Cass (2-1) faces Pioneer (1-0) in the Cass County tournament championship at Logansport, Tipton (1-0) visits Frankton (1-1).

Maconaquah is idle this weekend.

