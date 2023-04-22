There was at least one easy decision for the 60th annual Kokomo Tribune All-Area Boys Basketball Team.
Kokomo center Flory Bidunga is the Most Valuable Player for the second straight year.
Beyond that? There were an overflow of candidates after a particularly strong season in the area.
Consider:
• Kokomo reached the State Finals for the first time in 12 years and finished as Class 4A state runner-up.
• Lewis Cass won its third regional title in program history and reached the Class 2A Final Four.
• Peru, Carroll and Tipton won sectional titles as well.
• In addition to those five teams, Taylor, Maconaquah and Western also had winning records. The Titans won 19 games in one of their most successful seasons.
All of the successful teams and standout players made the process of picking an All-Area Team the toughest in at least a generation.
But let’s start with the easiest choice imaginable: Bidunga as MVP.
The 6-foot-10 junior put together a impressive encore to his 2021-22 debut season with the Kats. He showed more versatility and comfort in the paint as a junior. Always a threat to dunk when he finds clean air near the rim, he further developed the ability to work for layups and hook shots when he didn’t have space to dunk.
In leading the Kats to a 24-5 record, and thrilling countless big crowds, he averaged 20.2 points, 13.8 rebounds and 4.5 blocked shots per game and shot a ridiculously good 80.7% from the field. He led the state in rebounding, field-goal percentage and double-doubles (27). He ranked No. 3 in blocked shots.
Bidunga’s dominant regular season included triple-doubles against Lebanon and Marion, and a 32-point, 14-rebound game with 13-of-13 shooting vs. Anderson in the showdown for the North Central Conference title.
Still, he seemingly raised his game a notch in the postseason by averaging 23.2 points, 16.3 rebounds and 5.3 blocked shots over six games. He had a 25-point, 22-rebound, 5-block game vs. Penn in the North Semistate championship.
Bidunga won Indiana Player of the Year awards from Gatorade and MaxPreps. He finished No. 2 in voting for the Associated Press All-State Team and he made the Supreme 15 of the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s underclass All-State.
In 56 career games, Bidunga has 1,059 points, 759 rebounds and 51 double-doubles. He has led the Kats to back-to-back sectional and regional titles.
A five-star recruit, Bidunga has offers from numerous major college programs.
FIRST TEAM
TYSON GOOD, CASS
With the size to shoot over defenders and great touch when called on to be a lead option, Good’s play at point guard helped power the Kings to a 20-win season that included Class 2A sectional and regional titles and a semistate runner-up finish.
The 6-6 senior averaged 15.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals. He led the Kings in assists and steals and also topped the team in 3-pointers with 49 makes — his 42.6% accuracy ranked No. 5 in the area.
Good scored a season-high 25 points against Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian in the Class 2A North Semistate championship. The two-time All-Area player closed his King career with 1,325 points.
BAUER MAPLE, MAC
Due to his non-stop motor and desire to press the action, Maple thrived in new coach John Burrus’ full-court style of play and led the Braves to a 16-8 record.
The 5-11 guard remade himself into an explosive scorer as a senior. He poured in 26.4 points per game, which ranked No. 1 in the area and No. 2 in the state, behind only Mr. Basketball Markus Burton of Penn. Maple set school scoring records for single game (46 vs. Oak Hill) and season (633). He closed his career with 1,029 points.
Maple — who drilled an area-best 72 3-pointers — complemented his scoring with 4.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 4.8 steals. Like in scoring, he ranked No. 1 in the area and No. 2 in the state in steals.
MATTHEW ROETTGER, PERU
With a hand in everything Peru did inside, outside and defensively, Roettger led the charge as the Bengal Tigers posted a 17-8 record and won a repeat Class 3A sectional title.
The 6-1 junior forward scored a team-high 19.4 points, grabbed a team-high 7.6 rebounds, dished 2.6 assists and took 2.2 steals. He ranked No. 4 in the area in scoring and No. 6 in rebounding.
Roettger scored a season-high 37 points in a 74-72 victory over Maconaquah in Three Rivers Conference play.
A two-time All-Area player, Roettger will anchor a veteran Peru squad next season.
SHAYNE SPEAR, KOKOMO
Spear shook off a rusty start from an extended football season and an injury to shine as the Kats’ perimeter ace.
A 6-2 senior guard, Spear scored 10.9 points (second on the team), made a team-high 47 3-pointers and dished a team-high 4.1 assists. He also provided reliable ball-handling when the Kats faced full-court pressure.
Spear was at his best during the Kats’ state tourney run, averaging 14.5 points and 4.3 assists over the six games. He scored 24 points and dished nine assists (both career highs) in the Kats’ 85-51 rout of Marion in the Kokomo Sectional final.
He received the Class 4A Arthur L. Trester Mental Attitude Award at the State Finals. He is a two-time All-Area player and a University of Findlay football commit.
NOLAN SWAN, TIPTON
Swan solidified his status as a sharpshooter as the Blue Devils went 18-7, won the Hoosier Conference’s East Division and repeated as the Class 2A Sectional 39 champions.
The 6-1 junior guard made 70 of 170 3-point attempts (41.2%) and 68 of 77 free-throw attempts (88.3%). In the area, he ranked No. 2 in 3-pointers made, No. 7 in 3-point accuracy and No. 1 in free-throw accuracy. It’s the second straight season he’s led the area in free-throw accuracy.
Swan scored 20 or more points in 12 different games. He averaged 19 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.3 steals. He ranked fifth in the area in scoring and second in steals. He led the area in charges taken with 21.
Swan — who has 1,045 career points with one season remaining — made the IBCA’s Small School Underclass All-State Team.
He is a two-time All-Area player.
SECOND TEAM
ZAVION BELLAMY, KOKOMO
Already a key player, Bellamy proved even more valuable as a ballhandler after his brother Zion went out with an injury midseason, helping propel the Kats in the postseason. Zavion Bellamy capped his Kat career with a solid season highlighted by scoring a career-high-tying 22 points in the Kats’ regional victory over Fort Wayne North Side.
The 5-10 senior guard averaged 8 points, 3.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game. He was fourth on the team in scoring and second in assists. He also was second in 3-pointers made with 25.
LUKE CHAMBERS, CASS
Chambers’ strong presence inside helped fuel the Kings’ Class 2A Final Four season.
The 6-5, 230-pound senior scored 15.5 points and grabbed 9.5 rebounds, ranking No. 4 in the area in the latter category. His 62.5% shooting from the field ranked No. 3 in the area.
Chambers recorded 13 double-doubles highlighted by a 21-point, 19-rebound game vs. Southwood and a 28-point, 18-rebound game vs. Hamilton Heights.
MITCHELL DEAN, WESTERN
Dean was a constant in the middle for an otherwise largely inexperienced team. The 6-8 senior led the way as the Panthers posted a 13-11 record for their fifth straight winning season.
Dean scored 15.7 points, grabbed 10.6 rebounds and shot 65.4% from the floor. He ranked No. 2 behind All-Area MVP Bidunga in both of the latter two categories.
Dean recorded 13 double-doubles in 21 games played.
An All-State pitcher, Dean is a Louisville baseball commit and is drawing interest from MLB scouts.
OWEN DUFF, CARROLL
Thanks to a high understanding of how to make effective plays offensively, defensively and in transition, Duff provided his typically steady all-around play in helping the Cougars post a 22-5 record with Hoosier Heartland Conference and Class 2A Sectional 39 titles.
The 6-3 guard averaged 12.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.5 steals. In the area statistics, he ranked No. 2 in assists and No. 3 in steals.
A three-time All-Area player, Duff closed his career as Carroll’s all-time leader in both scoring (1,392) and assists (342).
Duff made the IBCA’s Small School Senior All-State Team.
PATRICK HARDIMON, KOKOMO
Hardimon flourished for the Kats with his lockdown defense on the perimeter, relishing the toughest defensive assignments. That included Penn guard Markus Burton, Indiana’s Mr. Basketball, in the North Semistate championship.
“Patrick Hardimon, I’ve said it a lot this year, I think he’s the best defender in the state and he continues to prove it,” Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said after the Kats’ regional victory over Fort Wayne North Side.
Offensively, the 6-4 senior guard/forward scored 8.1 points (third on the team) and also provided 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
THIRD TEAM
JOSIAH BALL, MAC
Ball complemented fellow All-Area player Bauer Maple in Maconaquah’s go-go attack.
An attacking 6-5 sophomore guard/forward, Ball scored 20 points (third in the area), took 6.6 rebounds, dished 2.7 assists and took 2.0 steals.
Ball’s versatility was on full display in the Braves’ 78-62 victory over Northwestern as he recorded 17 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists.
KOEN BERRY, NW
Berry was the go-to player for the Tigers during an 8-11 season. He showed the ability to score attacking the basket and also from the perimeter.
The 6-5 senior wing scored 16.2 points on 51.5% shooting. He also led the Tigers in rebounding (6.4) and was second on the team in assists (1.5).
GRADY CARPENTER, TIPTON
Carpenter teamed with fellow All-Area player Nolan Swan to form a dynamic backcourt for the Blue Devils, who went 18-7 and repeated as Class 2A Sectional 39 champions.
A 6-5 sophomore point guard, Carpenter scored 15.4 points, dished an area-best 7.4 assists and grabbed 6.3 rebounds. He also averaged 2.0 steals and 1.4 blocks.
Carpenter scored 20 or more points in eight different games, had six different games with 10 or more assists and five different games with 10 or more rebounds.
He made the IBCA’s Small School Underclass All-State Team.
MEKHI MCGEE, TAYLOR
McGee led the charge as Taylor’s nice mix of veterans and freshmen opened the season 12-0 on the way to a 19-6 record. That marked the Titans’ second-most wins in a single season.
A 6-3 senior guard, McGee scored 15.8 points and dished 3.5 assists, topping the team in both categories. He also averaged 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals.
Exceptionally effective in transition, McGee scored a season-high 29 points in a 55-40 victory over Clinton Prairie. He made 13 of 15 shots from the field and 3 of 4 free throws.
JAKE SKINNER, CARROLL
Comfortable all around the offense, Skinner provided an inside-outside option for the Cougars, who went 22-5 and won HHC and Class 2A Sectional 38 titles.
The 6-4 senior scored 13.9 points, took a team-best 6.1 rebounds and dished 2.6 assists. He shot 56% from the field overall and a solid 40.2% from 3-land.
Skinner is a three-time All-Area player.
HONORABLE MENTION
Cayden Calloway led Eastern to a 10-13 record. The senior guard scored 17.3 points, which ranked No. 6 in the area. He also topped the Comets in assists (3.3) and steals (2.3). … Gavin Eldridge averaged 12.0 points, 3.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals for Peru. The sophomore guard made 77.3% of his free-throw attempts, ranking No. 4 in the area in accuracy. … Chris Huerta teamed with Duff and Skinner to give Carroll a big three. A 5-8 junior guard, Huerta scored a team-high 15.0 points and also provided 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals. … Baris Moore was part of Taylor’s strong freshman class. The 6-0 guard averaged 12.2 points, 2.8 assists and 2.4 steals. … Trenton Patz enjoyed a breakout season for Tri-Central. The 6-5 junior forward scored 12.2 points and grabbed 10.0 rebounds, making him one of just three area players to average a double-double. … Alex Ross averaged 10.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists for Peru. The junior forward shot 53.6% from the field.
