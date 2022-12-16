Kokomo center Flory Bidunga puts down a dunk off Shayne Spear’s pass during the Kats’ 90-72 victory over Marion on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Memorial Gym. Bidunga finished with a triple-double of 25 points, 15 rebounds and 11 blocked shots.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo guard Zavion Bellamy goes in for a layup during the Kats’ 90-72 victory over Marion on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Bellamy had 22 points in the win.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
KATS DECK GIANTS
BOYS BB: Kokomo shoots 84% in 2nd half to surge past Marion
MARK SALUKE
For the Kokomo Tribune
Marion’s boys basketball team and sophomore Jaymen Townsend knocked the wind out of Kokomo’s sails and had the Class 4A No. 11-ranked Kats reeling in the second quarter of Friday’s North Central Conference game at Memorial Gym.
And then the third quarter happened.
With Michigan State coach Tom Izzo on hand in a charged-up, nearly packed house, Kokomo came out blazing in the second half, scoring eight points in the blink of an eye and exploding for 29 in the frame to turn a 34-32 halftime deficit into a 61-48 lead at the end of the third quarter.
From there the Kats’ lead swelled to 20-plus in the fourth quarter as Kokomo held Marion at arm’s length the rest of the way for a 90-72 win, handing the Giants their first loss of the season.
“The guys just came out and responded to what we’d talked about and executed,” Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said of the big turnaround after halftime. “I was just adamant about being strong with the ball. We talked about it all week, if we don’t turn it over we’re going to get a good look, and I thought we did that in the second half.”
That was the case time and again in the second half. The Kats (4-2, 2-0 NCC) shot a blazing 93% (13 of 14) in the third quarter and 84% (21 of 25) overall in a nearly flawless second half.
“I’d say there was probably not one bad shot taken in the second half, which allowed us to kind of stretch that lead there,” Peckinpaugh said.
Despite sitting much of the second quarter after picking up his second foul with just over 6:00 to play in the half, Kokomo star center Flory Bidunga notched his latest triple-double, finishing with 25 points, 15 rebounds and 11 blocked shots.
Bidunga opened the third quarter with a dunk just :10 in to open an 8-0 Kokomo run as Zavion Bellamy scored twice and Bidunga added another basket. Bidunga finished with 12 points in the frame as the Kats’ lead swelled to 13 on a Zavion Bellamy triple at 59-46. When Tim Jones made it 59-48 on a basket, Flory responded at the other end to get the Kats’ lead back up to 13.
“In the third quarter, we didn’t come out with that same fire,” Marion coach James Blackmon said. “We extended our defense but we didn’t contain the dribble. We made the big man work, but the big man got behind us. If that happens it’s over. In the first half we paid attention to detail. In the second half we let them run their system.”
Zavion and Zion Bellamy, along with Reis Beard, provided plenty of support for Bidunga, combining for 53 points.
“With the exception of the second quarter, I thought all three of those guys did a great job of taking what the defense gave us,” Peckinpaugh said. “If they didn’t help they scored. If they did help, we got another score from Flory at the rim.”
Zavion Bellamy scored 22 points, Beard had 19, and Zion Bellamy 12. The trio also combined for seven assists, four of those coming from Zavion Bellamy.
“They got comfortable,” Blackmon said of the Kats’ guards in the second half. “They got into that comfort zone and their guards did a good job of staying poised. As the game went on in the second half, they were very poised, very patient and made good decisions.
“The ball stuck a lot in the second half and we started playing more one on one. When you’re going one on one with a shot blocker under the bucket, you’re not going to score much.”
The Bellamy brothers fueled an 8-0 Kokomo first-quarter run to put the Kats up nine, 16-7, with 3:46 to play in the opening period. Zavion Bellamy netted three straight baskets and Zion Bellamy closed the run with a basket. That run allowed Kokomo to keep the Giants at arm’s length early, leading 21-14 at the first stop.
The Kats had just gone up by 11, 28-17, on a pair of Reis Beard free throws with 6:04 to play in the first half when Marion stormed back.
Townsend led the charge, scoring 11 points during a 17-2 Marion run, tying the game at 30-all on a dunk before Jadion Smith gave the Giants their first lead at 31-30 with a free throw. Townsend scored 14 of his game-high 29 points in the second quarter as the Giants seemed to take control of the tempo.
“We got in foul trouble, we got sped up a little bit once we were in foul trouble, took some uncharacteristic shots, didn’t make them guard,” Peckinpaugh said. “We kind of fed into what they wanted to do.”
