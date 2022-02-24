Kokomo forward Shayne Spear shoots a 3-pointer over Arsenal Tech guard Rasheed Jones in a North Central Conference game Wednesday night at Memorial Gym. Spear drilled four 3-pointers, including three in the second half, to help the Kats beat the Titans 74-70.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo guard Zavion Bellamy puts up a shot in the lane against Arsenal Tech. Bellamy scored 18 points, including 10 in the final quarter.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS BB: Kokomo stings Tech in conference finale
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s boys basketball team closed North Central Conference play with a bang by beating No. 15-ranked Indianapolis Arsenal Tech 74-70 Wednesday night at Memorial Gym.
“It’s a great win for us,” Kokomo junior forward Shayne Spear said. “We had a good game plan and we came out and executed it pretty well.”
Kokomo finished 6-3 in league play, good for a share of third place behind champion Anderson (9-0) and Harrison (7-2). Lafayette Jeff also finished 6-3. Tech closed 5-3. It’s game against Logansport was cancelled.
Kokomo bounced back from a loss to Anderson on Friday to beat Tech. The Indians out-toughed the Wildkats, but the Kats responded by going toe to toe with the explosive Titans.
“Coach [John Peckinpaugh] said, if we play tough this game, we’ll get the W and we did. Very proud of our team for that,” Spear said. “Top-15 team in the state, very athletic, very talented and we came out with the W.”
The Kats (14-7 overall) received strong play from all positions against the Titans (17-6). Sophomore center Flory Bidunga had a Bidunga-like line of 11-of-13 shooting, 23 points, 13 rebounds, five blocked shots and two steals. Junior guard Zavion Bellamy scored 18 points, matching his season high. Spear scored 16 points and dished four assists. Zion Bellamy came off the bench to contribute eight points and five assists. Junior guard Reis Beard provided solid defense.
“It was a team effort. I’m proud of how we responded from the last two days of practice,” Peckinpaugh said.
Following a back-and-forth first half, Kokomo had a key stretch in the third quarter. Down 46-41 midway through the quarter, the Kats rattled off 11 straight points. Spear ignited the run with a 3-pointer, Bidunga blocked a shot and Patrick Hardimon hit a 3-pointer to put the Kats up 47-46.
When Tech guard Dayveon Turner picked up a technical foul after Hardimon’s triple, the Kats pounced on the opportunity. First, Zion Bellamy hit both technical free throws — and on the subsequent possession, Spear nailed another 3-pointer for a 52-46 lead.
Kokomo took a 53-50 lead into the final quarter. Tech grabbed a 60-57 lead, but Spear followed with another 3-pointer to forge a tie. Spear faked using a ball screen and went left instead to free himself.
“I felt it in the second half,” said Spear, who finished with four 3-pointers to match his season high.
After Spear knotted the score, Zavion Bellamy took over for the Kats. He hit a short jumper for a 62-60 lead at 3:15. After Tech committed a turnover, Bidunga scored in the low post for a 64-60 lead at 2:48. From there, Tech scored on its next three possessions, but Zavion Bellamy answered each time. He a nice runner in the lane, a layup off a press break and a pullup jumper. The latter made it 70-68 at 1:16.
“They did a good job of making it hard on Flory to get catches and Zav got downhill and made a couple plays at the rim,” Peckinpaugh said.
Tech’s D’Fayebeon Pittman dunked at :47 for a 70-70 tie, but he was whistled for a technical for hanging on the rim. Zavion Bellamy hit both technical fouls for a 72-70 lead. From there, Kokomo ran 30 seconds off the clock before the Titans fouled Zion Bellamy. The Titans had a chance when he missed the front end of a one-and-one — but Bidunga blocked Reggie Bass’ shot inside with :06 remaining. Kokomo rebounded and Spear hit two free throws to secure the win.
For good measure, Bidunga blocked Rahseed Jones’ 3-point attempt at the buzzer to put an exclamation point on the win.
“That’s a really, really good team at Tech and coach [Damon] Turner does a good job with them,” Peckinpaugh said. “They’re so explosive offensively, it can be really tough to guard them at times, but I thought our guys did a great job defensively of making things hard. And they have guys who hit tough shots. But I’m proud of our effort [Wednesday] on both ends of the floor.”
Kokomo closes the regular season Friday when Huntington North visits. While Tech averages 73.9 points per game, which ranks No. 2 in the state, Huntington North averages 52.8. The Vikings hold opponents to 47.8.
“It’s going to be just as tough a game,” Peckinpaugh said. “Coach [Craig] Teagle is one of the best coaches in the state. It’s going to be a slow, grind-it-out pace, but we’ll be ready to go. We’ll use [today] to get ready and we’ll be back here Friday to finish it up and hopefully have another great showing and send us into the sectional feeling good about ourselves.”
