Kokomo's Patrick Hardimon, left, and Brandon Bennett celebrate after the Kats' 45-40 victory over Fort Wayne Snider in the Class 4A Logansport Regional's opening semifinal on Saturday, March 12.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS BB: Kokomo surges past Snider in regional semifinal
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
LOGANSPORT — Kokomo's boys basketball team used a 15-3 closing run to beat Fort Wayne Snider 45-40 in the Class 4A Logansport Regional's opening semifinal Saturday morning.
Snider led 37-30 one minute into the final quarter. From there, Kokomo took control on both ends of the floor and surged to the win.
"It's just our resilience," Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said. "We continued to guard. In the first half, I don't think we guarded as well as we needed to, but in the second half our guys locked in."
PHOTOS: Kokomo vs FW Snider regional semi-final
Kokomo completely shackled Snider in the second half as the Wildkats held the Panthers to 5-of-32 shooting (15.6%) including 1-of-17 3-point shooting. For the game, Snider shot 29.8%.
"I don't care who you're playing, if you can hold a team to below 30 percent from the field you're going to have a chance to win the ballgame and we've done that in all three of our tournament games so far," Peckinpaugh said. "Our guys have just bought in. ... It takes some toughness to do that to teams, especially to teams at this point of the [season]."
After Snider made its first two shots of the fourth quarter, the Wildkats held the Panthers to 1-of-17 shooting over the remainder of the game. Kokomo forward Patrick Hardimon hounded Snider guard Karsen Jenkins to 1-of-8 shooting in the quarter with the one making coming with :14 left.
Jenkins finished with 15 points, nearly 12 points below his season average.
"Patrick Hardimon was absolutely a stud," Peckinpaugh said. "To hold Karson Jenkins to 15 points is a big-time, big-time performance by him."
Kokomo (19-7) advances to face Westfield (22-6) in the championship at 8 p.m. Westfield beat No. 4-ranked Homestead 64-53.
Offensively, Kokomo made its move in the final quarter when 6-foot-10 center Flory Bidunga returned to the court at 6:45. He had been out since picking up his third foul at 4:25 of the third quarter. Snider (18-8) had scored the final two points of the third quarter and the first four points of the fourth quarter to go up 37-30, the biggest lead by either team to that point.
Bidunga immediately went to work. He hammered home a dunk 12 seconds after checking in. After Snider's Jenkins split a pair of free throws, Bidunga scored on a putback to bring the Kats within 38-34 at 5:53.
Kokomo surged into the lead with a pivotal sequence. Hardimon hit a 3-pointer at 5:29 and Snider committed a foul under the basket. The Kats quickly attacked on the extra possession as Shayne Spear drove to the basket and missed, but Bidunga scored on a putback for a 39-38 lead at 5:17. The Kats kept the lead the rest of the way.
"I really challenged Flory to step up going into the fourth quarter and he did," Peckinpaugh said.
As Snider continued to miss shots, Kokomo gained a little separation. Zavion Bellamy grabbed an offensive rebound and scored on a putback for a 41-38 lead at 4:03. After a two-minute stretch that saw both teams have empty possessions, Spear lofted an alley-oop to Bidunga for a dunk and a 43-38 lead at 1:47.
Kokomo missed the front ends of one-and-one opportunities at 1:19 and 1:03, but Snider continued to miss shots. Bidunga hit one of two free throws at :23 for a 44-38 lead. Snider's Jenkins scored at :14, but Zavion Bellamy split one of two free throws at :13 to cap it.
Bidunga had nine points and six rebounds in the fourth quarter to finish with 11 points and 10 rebounds for his 22nd double-double of the season. He played only 21:28 as foul trouble led to two extended stretches on the bench.
"I think Flory's effort there in the fourth quarter was huge," Peckinpaugh said. "They did a lot to try to take him out of the game and it worked for the majority of the game."
When Bidunga had to sit with foul trouble, Brandon Bennett offered solid minutes in his place.
Also for the Kats, Zavion Bellamy had 11 points, Spear had eight points, seven rebounds and four assists and Zion Bellamy had six points. Zavion Bellamy and Spear combined for three 3-pointers in the opening quarter as the Kats built a 13-11 lead and Zion Bellamy had two triples in the second quarter, including one right before the buzzer for a 24-all halftime tie.
