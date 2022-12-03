PERU — Following a run to the Class 4A semistate last season, Kokomo’s boys basketball team is looking to be tested this season. Friday night the Wildkats’ depth and composure were tested in a gritty 61-50 victory over Class 3A No. 5-ranked Peru in Tig-Arena.
The Wildkats got a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds from Flory Bidunga, 15 points from Shayne Spear, and 10 each from Patrick Hardimon and Zion Bellamy, and played nine players in a game where they couldn’t shake the Bengal Tigers, but maintained their advantage almost wire to wire.
Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said the game “helps us get prepared for our sectional. That’s a sectional-quality opponent for us. It’ll keep us on the process of getting better. They’re always tough to play — obviously we lost to them last year. It was good to prepare our guys for what we’re going to see in our conference and what we’re going to see in our sectional.”
Peru (1-1) got the game’s first basket on a 3-pointer from Gavin Eldridge but Kokomo responded with a 9-0 run and the Kats (1-1) maintained the lead the rest of the game. The Kats led 13-10 after a quarter, 27-18 at the half and 43-33 after three quarters.
The scoreboard always had a margin of separation but the game was always tense and physical. Bidunga and Hardimon were in foul trouble throughout. The Kats elected to let Bidunga play with foul trouble in the first half and he picked up his third foul before halftime. He got his fourth early in the third quarter and sat much of the second half. Meanwhile Hardimon picked up three fouls in the third quarter and fouled out in the fourth.
After falling to Westfield in their opener, Peckinpaugh said the Kats handled adversity better.
“I thought we played at a little better pace, we executed a little bit better down the stretch,” he said. “I thought our guys played a little harder, had a little bit more legs to do what we wanted.
“I thought we bounced back and handled [adversity] this week in a great manner.”
In particular, Peckinpaugh liked Kokomo’s defense. Matthew Roettger scored 15 points for the Bengal Tigers, Braxton Robbins scored 14, Ian Potts nine and Eldridge eight, but Peru hit just 15 of 46 shots from the field and 4 of 17 from 3-point land. The Bengals had foul trouble of their own, with Roetteger and Alex Ross fouling out.
“I thought we were really solid all night defensively, with the exception of fouling a little too much,” Peckinpaugh said. “We held a really good shooting team to the low 30s% for the second straight game. If we can continue to do that we’ll continue to have a chance to win a lot of games.”
Peru challenged Kokomo all second half but couldn’t get closer than eight points back in the third quarter and six points back in the fourth. Peru trimmed Kokomo’s lead to 56-50 with a pair of Roettger free throws just with just under a minute left but Kokomo got two free throws from Zavion Bellamy, a dunk from Bidunga and a free throw from Spear to push the lead out to the final 11-point margin.
“Flory’s height and athletic ability was a huge factor on both ends of the floor,” Peru coach Eric Thompson said. Bidunga had six dunks and three blocks.
“Early we settled for shots, quick shots, and didn’t take advantage of working the ball one or two more passes, and that’s maybe a Flory factor. And then on [our] defensive end, they did what they had to do — hitting big 3s. We’d get back under 10 and they’d hit a big shot. I know Spear hit a couple and somebody else. They hit the big shot that they didn’t hit last week [against Westfield] and we just couldn’t get over the hump.”
Spear and Zion Bellamy were each 2 for 5 from 3-point land, and the Kats hit an efficient 23 of 45 shots overall.
“They are a very good team. They could win the state title,” Thompson said. “We gave them the credit they needed, but we didn’t give us the credit we deserve to be able to play with them those 32 minutes. Second half we came out and played much better, and we had spurts in the first half, but again, I think we respected them but we didn’t respect ourselves enough. I think we’ll learn from that.”
Peckinpaugh liked how the Kats “handled our game plan and executed our scout” against a Peru squad that he expected to be difficult. With a lot of players getting into the swing of basketball season after football season, he saw several positives he wants to continue.
“We just need to continue guarding,” he said. “Our offense has a ways to go, but if we continue to guard, it’s going to give us a chance in every game here early on.”
Zavion Bellamy had six rebounds and six assists for the Kats. Spear dished four assists.
Today’s Kokomo game against Ben Davis will be broadcast live on WNDY-TV, ch. 23. It’s a 6:30 p.m. game at Brownsburg, part of the Sneakers for Santa showcase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.