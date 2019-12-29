Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Kokomo’s R.J. Oglesby goes up for a shot against South Bend Adams in the semifinal round of the Phil Cox Memorial Tournament on Saturday at Memorial Gym. Kokomo dropped games to Adams and South Bend Washington to finish fourth in the tourney.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS BB: Kokomo 4th, Eastern 8th in Cox Tourney
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s boys basketball team could keep South Bend Washington’s Demarcus Vaughn quiet for only so long.
Vaughn scored 16 points in the opening half but had just four points after halftime as the final seconds ticked down. Kokomo held a 56-55 lead following a pair of free throws by Jackson Richards with 0:28 left, when Vaughn got a chance for the last word.
Vaughn’s squad cleared out for him on the right wing, and he initially fumbled a pass, but regained, drove in a few feet, spun past a defender and hit a tough mid-range banker with 0:02.3 left to give South Bend Washington the lead. Kokomo couldn’t find its target on the ensuing inbounds pass and SBW emerged with a 57-56 victory over Kokomo in the third-place game of the inaugural Phil Cox Memorial Holiday Tournament on Saturday in Memorial Gym.
“I thought Jackson did a good job of not letting him spin toward the basket,” Kokomo coach Bob Wonnell said. “He spun away. The dude just hit a really hard 12-foot fadeaway bank shot. Sometimes when things aren’t going your way that’s just the way it goes.”
Kokomo (5-5) finished 1-2 in the tourney after dropping a second-round game to Class 4A No. 10-ranked South Bend Adams earlier in the day.
Vaughn finished with game highs of 22 points and eight rebounds for SBW (5-6). The Panthers’ leading scorer, Jylen Petty, played just the Saturday morning game in the tourney and didn’t suit up against the Kats.
Kokomo trailed 38-29 with 4:55 left in the third quarter when the Kats went on a 16-2 run to take a 45-40 lead with 1:11 left. Ta’Shy Stewart started the run with an inside bucket, Bobby Wonnell scored nine points on three triples over a span of just 76 seconds, and Richards ended the run with a curling hoop and harm with 1:11 left in the frame.
The lead changed hands three times in the fourth quarter.
“We’ve shown in this tournament, in spurts, with teams like Marion, in games against teams like Westfield that’s undefeated … that we can play with some really good teams,” Bob Wonnell said. “South Bend Adams is a 4A, top-10 team and shoot you had them down multiple times in the second half. You’ve got to be able to withstand things and not allow it to snowball or allow it to impact how hard you play.
“As disappointed as I am in the result, I’m very, very encouraged about the direction of our program, the direction of our team.”
Richards led Kokomo with 21 points. Bobby Wonnell scored 14 points and Torian Smith added six. Richards, R.J. Oglesby and Savion Barrett each grabbed six rebounds.
SB ADAMS 57, KOKOMO 40
Adams and Kokomo were air tight into the first half of the third quarter, then the South Bend squad put the game away with a 20-4 in the second half to put the Wildkats in a deep hole.
Shayne Spear and Jackson Richards led the Kats with nine points each, and Richards added seven rebounds. Brayden Saxton led Adams with 18 points, Sydney Jefferies scored 13 and Lynn King 10. High-pressure Adams forced Kokomo into 24 turnovers.
EASTERN DROPS 2
In Saturday’s consolation round, Eastern couldn’t keep pace with Franklin Central and fell 60-33. Ethan Wilcox led Eastern with nine points, Evan Monize scored eight and Matt Arcari seven.
Class 3A No. 3-ranked Connersville then topped Eastern 41-29 in the seventh-place game. Eastern led 17-14 at halftime, and Connersville led 28-22 through three quarters. Cam Arcari and Wilcox each had eight points for the Comets (5-4).
“We played against bigger, faster, stronger people that really pressured us hard, went to the boards hard, a lot of good teams that ran a lot of good stuff against us,” Eastern coach Mike Springer said. “We will improve tremendously from this experience.
“The quickness was over the top [at the tournament], in the physicality of the game [those] were really major adjustments for us as we were playing, and obviously the size of the teams that we were playing. Having to deal with quickness from all positions is something that we haven’t seen, but I think we adjusted to it as the games went along. This game [against Connersville] was a lot closer than the final score indicated.”
