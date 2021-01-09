Kokomo guard P.J. Flowers goes up for a shot against Logansport in a North Central Conference game on Friday at the Berry Bowl. The Berries beat the Kats 51-44.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS BB: Kokomo unable to sustain rally in final quarter in loss to Logan
BEAU WICKER
For the Kokomo Tribune
LOGANSPORT — Defense has been the calling card for Logansport’s boys basketball team this season.
Even without their defensive ace on the floor, the Berries held Kokomo to 44 points in a win on Friday night.
The Berries defeated the Wildkats 51-44 in a North Central Conference game at the Berry Bowl.
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Logansport’s Malachi Pearson high fives Carter Davis after the win. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Logansport’s Garrett Barron, left, battles with Kokomo’s Jackson Richards, back, and Bobby Wonnell for control of a loose ball during Friday’s game.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Logansport’s Noah Lange tosses a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Logansport’s Malachi Pearson takes the ball down the court with Kokomo’s Jackson Richards putting up defense. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Logansport’s Malachi Pearson puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Logansport’s Malachi Pearson takes the ball down the court with Kokomo’s Trae Young at his side. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Logansport’s Garrett Barron tries to get around Kokomo’s Shayne Spear. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Logansport’s Garrett Barron shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Logansport’s Garrett Barron shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Logansport’s Carter Davis puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Logansport’s Garrett Barron looks over Kokomo’s Shayne Spear to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Logansport’s Garrett Barron takes the ball down the court after a steal. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Logansport’s Garrett Barron puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Kokomo’s Patrick Hardimon and Logansport’s Malachi Pearson go after a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Kokomo’s P.J. Flowers puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Kokomo’s Trae Young takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo guard P.J. Flowers goes up for a shot against Logansport in a North Central Conference game on Friday at the Berry Bowl. The Berries beat the Kats 51-44.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-8-21 Kokomo vs Logansport boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Berries (7-3, 2-0 NCC) snapped a two-game losing streak against the Wildkats (2-7, 1-2) and won their fourth out of their last seven against them.
Malachi Pearson had 19 points and four assists to lead Logan.
The Berries were without defensive ace Caleb Crook, who was out recovering from strep throat but could be back for tonight’s game against Western.
Jamien Piercefield stepped into the starting lineup and hit four 3-pointers for 12 points to help key the win.
“We had every single player that played stepped up,” Logan coach Drew Schauss said. “Garrett Barron brings energy as soon as he steps on the floor. Jamien Piercefield fills in for Caleb Crook who’s out and hits four 3s. Malachi hits clutch free throws. Carter [Davis] was a rebounding presence. I’m extremely proud, these guys earned this win.”
The Berries led most of the way including 14-13 after one, 26-20 at halftime and 40-33 after three.
But the Wildkats opened the fourth with a 7-0 run and took a 42-40 lead after two free throws by Jackson Richards with 5:39 remaining.
Piercefield answered with a 3 that gave the Berries the lead for good. Pearson hit four straight free throws in the one-and-bonus to give them a 47-42 lead with 40.1 seconds left.
Shayne Spear answered with a 3 that was later changed to a 2 to make it 47-44 with 33.1 seconds left. Pearson hit two more free throws in the one-and-bonus to push the lead back to five. The Wildkats missed their final three 3-point attempts and Logan made two more free throws for the final score.
Schauss was pleased with how his squad finished the game.
“That shows I think the maturity of this group that we have. Last year they go on a 7-0 run to start the fourth, we may have folded. This year we bounce back and we still win by seven. It’s great to see these guys mature and grow,” he said.
Richards led Kokomo with 10 points. Spear, Bobby Wonnell and R.J. Ogelsby added seven apiece. Patrick Hardimon had six.
“Their record is very deceiving,” Schauss said of the Kats. “They played Zionsville, they had a shot to beat them at the end and Zionsville’s one of the top teams in 4A. They have talent across the board. Coach [Bob] Wonnell does a great job and his son’s great and Jackson Richards is great. They have a really talented team. We had to really focus on that defensive end.”
Kokomo’s Bob Wonnell said his team needed to be more disciplined throughout to pull off a win.
“It was just a tough loss. I felt like when we fought back into it and even took the lead, I felt like the next two or three possessions down we just took terrible shots,” he said. “I think that’s something that we’ve done a few times. When you get momentum, when you get leads, you’ve got to keep your foot on the gas and keep what I call being hard-headed and take shots that work for us.
“If you would just look at our stat sheet, you wouldn’t know who we want to take shots. I mean, we’ve got everybody taking shots. You watch teams like Logansport, they understand who they are and what they do well and who they get shots for. If that’s what it needs to be sometimes, you’ve got to be a little bit more selfless and play to your strengths and try to help your team win.”
Wonnell added he knew it’d be a tough game coming to the Berry Bowl.
“Coach Schauss does a great job, they’re playing really well. They are 7-3 now, we haven’t been on the road in over a month. I was hoping we would have played a little bit sharper [Friday],” he said. “We just weren’t very sharp [Friday]. They played very well. I don’t think it was a question of effort. We missed a million layups it seemed like and just got outplayed.”
