Kokomo’s boys basketball team will have to learn on the fly this season. The Wildkats don’t have a lot of experience back from last year’s 11-14 team, but have players to build around and enthusiasm to get started.
“I’m excited about it,” Kat coach Bob Wonnell said. “We’re kind of maybe an unproven group. Our only returning full-time varsity guys are a junior and a sophomore. In that sense, we probably have some hungry guys.”
The two returning mainstays are junior Jackson Richards and sophomore Bobby Wonnell. After that, Kokomo will rely on some players who had part-time roles, and some new faces.
“I think that we have some diversity with offense. I think we shoot the ball better than any team I’ve had here at Kokomo,” the third-year coach said. “I think we’re getting the hang of moving the ball like I like on offense and moving our bodies.
“We’re a small team so we’ve got to commit to play team defense whether it’s in man or zone, moving our feet and getting into the position we need to, taking some charges and blocking out on every shot.”
The major contributors back in the lineup are wings Bobby Wonnell and Richards, each of whom averaged 8.7 points per game last season. Richards added 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists while Wonnell took 2.3 rpg.
“Bobby and Jackson will be the guys that we kind of run our offense through, especially in the halfcourt,” Bob Wonnell said. “Hopefully we push the ball and get good shots in transition, but when we run through our continuity, we look to those guys.”
At the start of the season, the Kats have an eight-player rotation. Penciled in at center is 6-foot-6 junior R.J. Ogelsby, who has been battling a knee injury to start the season. He averaged 1.4 points in eight games last season.
Savion Barrett, a 6-1 guard, has moved to Kokomo for his senior season after appearing in 23 games at Lafayette Jeff last season (1.3 ppg, 1.3 rpg). Two point guard candidates are 6-0 junior Torian Smith and 6-1 junior Rajon Sellers. Smith appeared in 15 games last season and Sellers four.
“Hopefully [Smith] could be the head of the snake for us defensively, and even offensively,” Bob Wonnell said. “He and Rajon Sellers are guys we’re looking at to be point guards so we can put Bobby and Jackson on the wing. They both understand how to use their quickness and playmaking ability.”
Senior Masiyah Dowsey, a 6-3 forward, provides depth and size as a smart, physical defender after appearing in 10 games last season. The last member of the eight-man rotation is 5-10 sophomore guard Ta’Shy Stewart, who excels at defending point guards and making it difficult for opponents to set up their offense.
Also looking to mix in are 6-0 sophomore Jarece Rogers, 6-2 freshman Patrick Hardimon, 6-0 freshman Evan Barker, and 6-1 freshman Shane Spear. Bob Wonnell thinks Spear will end up playing a good deal. He’s ready to hit the floor offensively but has to get used to Kokomo’s defense.
“I’m hoping we’re a connected group. I think we’ve got enough talent,” Bob Wonnell said. “While we’re not super big I think we’ve got enough size. To win how we’re built we’re going to have to have a defensive mindset. If we have that mindset defense can lead to offense.”
There are still a lot of questions for a team with few returning regulars.
“I think probably the two glaring [weaknesses] will be size and how well can we rebound on defense, and the other one will be inexperience,” Bob Wonnell said. “[Richards and Bobby Wonnell] that’s all the guys that we have that really played any significant varsity time. That right there are the two question marks about us.”
The players in the program are getting more used to the way he wants Kokomo’s motion offense to work and he’s excited that the leadership within the group is strong.
“I think we’ve got some guys that care about Kokomo basketball, care about each other and are excited to play together and for each other,” Bob Wonnell said. “I’m cautiously optimistic, definitely.”
New to the Kokomo schedule this season is the Phil Cox Memorial Tournament, which honors long-serving multi-sport Wildkat coach who died in 2018. The eight-team tourney runs Dec. 27-28 at Kokomo and brings together South Bend Washington, Jeffersonville, Valparaiso, South Bend Adams, Franklin Central, Kokomo, Eastern and Connersville. Cox was Mr. Basketball as a senior at Connersville in 1972.
Down the road Bob Wonnell hopes the Kats can make an impact in the postseason.
“If we can be playing our best basketball at the end of the season I think we can compete and win the sectional. We’re not going to be anywhere near the list of favorites — you think of Lafayette Jeff and Marion — I don’t think anybody, if you’re talking about sectionals, if you’re talking about [the North Central Conference], would say Kokomo is expected to be great,” Bob Wonnell said. He added that no names of Kokomo players would stand out to people outside the program “but shoot, I think I’m excited about it. I think they’re really good names and really good kids. They’re reliable, they’re smart and they’re unselfish.”
