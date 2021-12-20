Kokomo’s boys basketball team is in a stretch of five straight road games. The Wildkats have won the first four. The capper comes Tuesday when Kokomo (5-2) visits Class 4A No. 1-ranked Zionsville (7-0).
Zionsville beat defending state champion Carmel 45-42 to open the season, and the Eagles have followed with more close wins. All seven of their wins have come by seven points or less.
Following a 1-2 start, Kokomo has beaten McCutcheon, Lebanon, Marion and Mississinewa, all on the road.
The following is this week’s boys schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TUESDAY
Kokomo at Zionsville
Blackford at Tipton
6:15 — Mac at Whitko
+ Oak Hill at Western
WEDNESDAY
Taylor at Clinton Prairie
Frankfort at Northwestern
THURSDAY
++ Western vs. Vincennes
+ Part of a girls-boys varsity DH with girls game at 6 p.m. followed by boys game.
++ Noon at Hoosiers Gym in Knightstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.