KHS vs WHS BBB WEB ONLY 25.JPG

Kokomo boys basketball coach John Peckinpaugh shouts instructions to his players during the Kats' game against Western on Nov. 23 at Memorial Gym. The Kats beat the Panthers 60-58 in overtime.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

Kokomo’s boys basketball team is in a stretch of five straight road games. The Wildkats have won the first four. The capper comes Tuesday when Kokomo (5-2) visits Class 4A No. 1-ranked Zionsville (7-0).

Zionsville beat defending state champion Carmel 45-42 to open the season, and the Eagles have followed with more close wins. All seven of their wins have come by seven points or less.

Following a 1-2 start, Kokomo has beaten McCutcheon, Lebanon, Marion and Mississinewa, all on the road.

The following is this week’s boys schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

TUESDAY

Kokomo at Zionsville

Blackford at Tipton

6:15 — Mac at Whitko

+ Oak Hill at Western

WEDNESDAY

Taylor at Clinton Prairie

Frankfort at Northwestern

THURSDAY

++ Western vs. Vincennes

+ Part of a girls-boys varsity DH with girls game at 6 p.m. followed by boys game.

++ Noon at Hoosiers Gym in Knightstown.

