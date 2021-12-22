ZIONSVILLE – Nash Wagner is known more for his play on the baseball diamond than he is for his play on the basketball court.
But when his number was called in a close game on Tuesday night, the Zionsville sophomore rose to the occasion.
Wagner scored two points and grabbed three rebounds, and brought some important energy to the Eagles in a 51-40 win over Kokomo.
“He brought in that burst of energy, and that is one thing you always get with Nash, he plays really hard,” Zionsville coach J.R. Howell said. “He does the dirty work for the team. He had a great up-and-under move and grabbed some huge rebounds. We needed that change of pace, and it was great to see him be productive for us.”
It was just the fourth appearance of the season for Wagner, who is a top baseball prospect who is verbally committed to the University of Alabama.
But with Zionsville’s regular posts a little off their game, and Kokomo’s 6-10 Flory Bidunga creating problems for the Eagles on both ends of the court, Howell turned to Wagner late in the third quarter.
Bidunga scored on the opening possession of the fourth quarter, his 16th point of the game, but didn’t score against Wagner the rest of the quarter as the Eagles went on a 13-0 run to clinch the game.
Through three quarters, the Wildkats (5-3) gave the top-ranked Eagles everything they had.
The Wildkats led by one at the half, and took a 34-29 lead with 3:25 to play in the third quarter on a dunk from Bidunga.
But then, as they have all season long, the Eagles clamped down on the defensive end.
Kokomo finished with just six points and two field goals over the final 11:25 of the game, shooting 2-of-12 in the fourth quarter.
“They did what they did to everyone on their schedule so far,” Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said. “They just sit down and guard you in the fourth and make it really, really hard. We just have to figure out a way to do what we need to do in practice to be able to handle that against a team like Zionsville.”
Along with the Eagles’ defense, the host’s got a big effort in the final quarter from junior Logan Imes.
His put back at the third-quarter buzzer put the Eagles up one, and after Bidunga put the Wildkats up 36-35, Imes responded with a 3-pointer 10 seconds later to give the Eagles the lead for good.
He scored 13 of his game-high 23 points in the final nine minutes. Peckinpaugh said after the game that Imes may be the best guard in the state that could play at any school in the country.
It was evident early it was going to be a close, physical contest.
Neither team could get much going offensively early, with Zionsville leading 7-6 after one.
The Wildkats controlled most of the second-quarter, both inside and out, to lead by as many as five in the second quarter, before settling for a 25-24 lead.
After Zionsville went up 29-27 midway through the third, the Wildkats got a 3-pointer from Zion Bellamy and two inside baskets from Bidunga for a quick 7-0 run to take a five-point lead before Zionsville’s defense took over.
“I thought once we started clicking offensively, everything was going through the post,” Peckinpaugh said. “We were getting great inside-out shots and our guys were staying really disciplined offensively, which was all our prep work. We are a young team that hasn’t been in that situation where you can put someone away on the road, but I think we will be able to do that by the end of the season and I’m really excited about where we are at.”
One of the big bright spots for Kokomo was the play of Bidunga, who was 9-of-10 from the field for 18 points and added 10 rebounds and five blocks.
Peckinpaugh was pleased with the sophomore’s play and knows he is just going to continue to get better.
“This was 100 percent his best game of the year,” Peckinpaugh said. “Logan Imes can flat out play and took the game over there in the fourth, but for three quarters he struggled because Flory was in there making plays. He really changed some of their shots and overall that’s his best game of the year both offensively and defensively. He looked really comfortable catching and making moves in the post and was really good in our screen-and-roll game.”
Bellamy added 10 points for the Wildkats. Johnathon MacAbee had 11 for the Eagles.
