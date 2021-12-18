Western guard Evan Kretz goes up for a shot as Hamilton Heights’ Luke Carroll gives chase during a Hoosier Conference East Division game Friday night at Russiaville. Kretz scored a season-high 28 points to lead the Panthers to a 60-46 win.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
PANTHERS POUNCE
BOYS BB: Kretz, Western whip Heights for 5th straight win
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
RUSSIAVILLE — Western guard Evan Kretz came out in attack mode to ignite a wire-to-wire victory over Hamilton Heights in a Hoosier Conference East Division boys basketball game Friday night at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
Kretz scored on a drive to open the game, followed with a fadeaway jumper and then scored off a nice spin move to make it 6-0. Mitchell Dean followed with a steal and dunk to make it 8-0 a little more than three minutes into the game and the Panthers went on to beat the Huskies 60-46.
12-17-21 - Evan Kretz pulls in a rebound as Western defeats Heights 60-46. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-17-21 - Michael Gaines and Braden Kinder scramble for the ball as Western defeats Heights 60-46. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-17-21 - Evan Kretz shooting a 3 pointer as Western defeats Heights 60-46. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-17-21 - Evan Kretz shooting down he middle with Luke Carroll putting on the pressure as Western defeats Heights 60-46. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-17-21 - Michell Dean goes in for a shot but is fouled by Luke Carroll as Western defeats Heights 60-46. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-17-21 - Parker Dean rebounding and putting it back up as Western defeats Heights 60-46. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-17-21 - Michael Gaines sinks a 3 pointer as Western defeats Heights 60-46. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western guard Evan Kretz goes up for a shot as Hamilton Heights’ Luke Carroll gives chase during a Hoosier Conference East Division game Friday night at Russiaville. Kretz scored a season-high 28 points to lead the Panthers to a 60-46 win.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Basketball: Western defeats Heights 60-46
12-17-21 - Evan Kretz pulls in a rebound as Western defeats Heights 60-46. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-17-21 - Michael Gaines and Braden Kinder scramble for the ball as Western defeats Heights 60-46. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-17-21 - Evan Kretz shooting a 3 pointer as Western defeats Heights 60-46. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-17-21 - Evan Kretz shooting down he middle with Luke Carroll putting on the pressure as Western defeats Heights 60-46. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-17-21 - Michell Dean goes in for a shot but is fouled by Luke Carroll as Western defeats Heights 60-46. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-17-21 - Parker Dean rebounding and putting it back up as Western defeats Heights 60-46. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-17-21 - Michael Gaines sinks a 3 pointer as Western defeats Heights 60-46. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western guard Evan Kretz goes up for a shot as Hamilton Heights’ Luke Carroll gives chase during a Hoosier Conference East Division game Friday night at Russiaville. Kretz scored a season-high 28 points to lead the Panthers to a 60-46 win.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kretz scored a season-high 28 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double. He made 12 of 19 shots from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-land.
The All-Area player said he tries to impose his will on a game from the opening tip.
“Whenever I’m going out on the floor, my mindset is nobody can stop me. That’s what coach [Mike] Lewis has told me and told me. It’s been a process since my freshman year of building that confidence,” Kretz said. “Now that it seems like I really have that and it really does feel like nobody can stop me and our team. All the guys on the team create stuff for me through screens and everything. I owe it all to them.”
Kretz is averaging 23.6 points per game. He has scored 20 or more points in six of seven games; he had 19 in the other.
“The kid has to be one of the most underrated players in the state because he does it night in and night out and he’s doing it on both ends of the floor. He’s cleaning the glass, he’s sharing the ball, he’s extremely efficient, and he’s making tough shots,” Lewis said. “Our kids are doing a great job, too, of getting him the ball in positions where he can be successful.”
Winners of five in a row, the Panthers improved to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the division with one division game remaining. They are the defending division and conference champions.
“I feel like we were clicking, or starting to click,” Kretz said. “I feel like we’re starting to move the ball around and get what we want offensively. We’re starting to play defense a lot harder — a lot better than we did in our first two games. The big thing for us is defense.”
Western blitzed Heights with 8-of-11 shooting in the first quarter with Kretz scoring nine points on 4-of-5 shooting. The Panthers’ hot shooting made up for six turnovers as they led 18-13 at the end of the quarter.
“We needed a good start,” Heights coach Chad Ballenger said. “Coach Lewis does such a great job, very detailed, and when you play them, you have to get the lead and you have to be able to play with the lead. We’ve kind of owned them over the years, then the last two years, they’ve got us. But it’s a good battle. I respect the heck out of them. They do a great job and their players did a good job. Kretz did his part, he’s probably one of the best players in the conference, and then he has good role players around him.”
Heights (2-4, 1-1) had its chances in the second quarter as Western’s shooting cooled off to 4 of 14. The Huskies closed to within three at 18-15 and to within four on two occasions (22-18 and 24-20). Ballenger lamented the end of the quarter. First, Western’s Patrick Hobson made two free throws for a 26-20 lead at 2:27. Next, the Huskies’ Isaac Tuma missed two free throws at 1:41. Western’s Michael Gaines followed with a 3-pointer at 1:15, and the Panthers had a 29-20 halftime lead.
Western broke it open in the third quarter with 7-of-13 shooting that included four 3-pointers — two by Kretz and one each by Gaines and Dylan Hightower. Western led 47-32 at the end of the quarter.
The Panthers scored six straight to open the fourth quarter to build a commanding 53-32 lead.
Dylan Bryant backed Kretz for the Panthers with 10 points and nine rebounds. Gaines had nine points and Hobson provided four points and five rebounds.
Lewis likes how his team has come together during its five-game win streak.
“You have to prepare to perform and our kids have had three great weeks of practice. Every single day, they come in here with a championship approach and want to get better,” he said. “The thing I really like about this team is we seem to have different guys stepping up each night. Dylan Bryant [Friday], 10 points and nine boards, he was everywhere. He does so many things for us that impact winning that don’t always show up in the boxscore. Patrick Hobson came off the bench and gave us a nice spark.”
Tillman Etchison led Heights with 13 points, Tuma had 11 and Luke Carroll had 10.
