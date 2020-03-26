Northwestern’s Tayson Parker and Tipton’s Ben Humrichous lead five KT-area players honored by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association on Thursday when the organization announced its boys basketball honor squads.
Parker was named to the Senior Large School All-State squad, and Humrichous was named to the Senior Small School All-State squad. The IBCA honor teams include three teams for seniors and an honorable mention list. The top list is the senior Supreme 15, followed by the 15-member large school and 15-member small school all-state teams. Underclassmen also have equivalent lists.
Cass’ Easton Good was named to the senior honorable mention list.
Western’s Kyle Sanders and Tri-Central’s Jake Chapman were named underclass honorable mention.
