Lafayette Central Catholic’s boys basketball team found a hot hand in the first half and forged a 21-all tie with Northwestern at halftime of the teams’ Hoosier Conference playoff game Friday night at Northwestern.
When he cooled off, the Knights found another hot hand in the second half and took away Northwestern’s most reliable offensive weapon to beat the Tigers 53-40 in the HC’s fifth-place game.
LCC senior guard Ben Mazur hit five 3-pointers in the second half and scored all 17 of his points after halftime. He hit three 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the third quarter as the Tigers and Knights traded the lead five times. LCC took the lead for good, 32-30, with a rebound basket by Albert Schwartz just past the midpoint of the third quarter.
Then in the fourth, Mazier hit two more triples early on and Northwestern never got closer than four points back in the last frame.
“I thought we really locked down on the defensive end and make them force some shots that I’m sure they didn’t want to take,” LCC coach Drake Barrett said. “They knocked down some 3s in the first half that gave them some life. We kind of closed out a little bit harder, made it a little more difficult to get open looks in the second half.
“Offensively, we just tried to be patient. We knew they were going to have back-side help on our big guy Schwartz, so we wanted to work it around the perimeter pretty quick and see if we could dump it in, and if not, make them pay for leaving shooters open.”
The Tigers hit five 3-pointers in the first half. They hit 5 of 10 shots in the third quarter and trailed by just three points, 36-33, at the end of the frame. Then the Tigers hit just 2 of 9 shots in the fourth quarter. Koen Berry scored a team-high 15 points through three quarters for the Tigers, but didn’t get a shot in the fourth. Northwestern had just eight turnovers for the game, but two in the fourth were critical.
“A couple of those were at crucial times, so we had a couple turnovers at really unfortunate times when we needed to take care of the basketball and get a shot,” NW coach Jim Gish said.
“They hit a couple shots there in the second half, got up by six, but we had a chance to cut into it, missed a shot on our end.”
Shortly thereafter, the LCC lead grew.
“Now all of the sudden when they’re up nine, it does change he game plan a little bit,” Gish said. “We had to do some things defensively that we weren’t planning on doing and that provided some problems for us. So it comes down to shooting. I don’t think we shot the ball very well in the second half and we missed some open shots. We need to hit those to stay in the game.”
After Berry’s 15 points, Connor Bostic scored eight for the Tigers (8-9).
Tanner Fields and Mazur each had 17 points for LCC (11-10). Fields had 14 points in the opening quarter including two banked-in 3s. Schwartz added 13 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.