Western’s boys basketball team will look to protect its spot atop the Hoosier Conference’s East Division when it hosts Hamilton Heights tonight. Western (4-2 overall) is 2-0 in the division and Heights is in second at 1-0. The three other teams in the division all have one loss.
There are multiple other conference clashes tonight including Kokomo at Marion in the North Central Conference. Both teams are off to 1-0 league starts.
Also in the HC East Division, Cass is at Tipton. In the Hoosier Heartland Conference, Class 2A No. 8-ranked Carroll visits Rossville, Tri-Central visits Clinton Central, Eastern hosts Sheridan, and Taylor is at Delphi.
In a non-conference game, Maconaquah is at Northwestern. Mac is coming off a wild victory over Tuesday. The Braves rallied from a 21-0 deficit to beat the Blue Devils 74-66.
The following is the weekend’s area boys schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted. (+ Denotes girls-boys doubleheader with girls game at 6 p.m. followed by boys game. ++ Denotes girls-boys DH with girls game at 6:30 p.m. followed by the boys game.)
TONIGHT
Ham. Heights at Western
Maconaquah at NW
Cass at Tipton
+ Taylor at Delphi
+ Sheridan at Eastern
+ Tri-Central at Cl. Central
+ Carroll at Rossville
++ Kokomo at Marion
SATURDAY
Kokomo at Mississinewa
Tipton at Cowan
Tri-Central at Madison-Grant
6:15 — Southwood at Peru
++ Maconaquah at Logansport
