Western guard Nathaniel Liddell looks to the basket as Lebanon guard Korbyn Sloggett defends during the teams’ game Friday night at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. Liddell had seven points and six rebounds in the Panthers’ triple-OT loss.
Western guard Kyle Sanders scores his 1,000th career point during the Panthers’ game against Lebanon on Friday at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
Panthers fall in triple OT
BOYS BB: Lebanon tops Western in three OTs
Western guard Kyle Sanders scores his 1,000th career point during the Panthers’ game against Lebanon on Friday at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
RUSSIAVILLE — As the final seconds of the third bonus session wound down Friday night, Western’s boys basketball team had one chance left to tie the scoreboard and register one more thrill in a triple-overtime thriller. Three Panthers had fouled out, Western got in a nine-point hole, and clawed all the way back to within three points down at 57-54 with one last look.
Dylan Bryant let loose a 3-point effort from the left corner in hopes of triggering a fourth OT, but the shot didn’t fall, Lebanon secured the rebound and escaped Richard R. Rea Gymnasium with a 57-54 victory in 44 minutes of action.
Western guard Kyle Sanders scores his 1,000th career point during the Panthers’ game against Lebanon on Friday at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
Western guard Kyle Sanders scores his 1,000th career point during the Panthers’ game against Lebanon on Friday at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
A night where Western senior guard Kyle Sanders reached the 1,000-point milestone, Western (2-1) couldn’t craft a storybook finish and Lebanon (1-1) came away on top of a night to remember.
“We talked about going into the second overtime that it was really about toughness,” Lebanon coach Albert Hendrix said. “It really wasn’t about who runs what play, it was about who is going to be the toughest team to battle til the end to win this thing. [The Panthers] certainly didn’t quit and neither did our kids. I think the key was our toughness was really good against a really good basketball team.”
Western led 8-5 after a quarter, built its biggest lead of nine points in the second quarter and went into the half up 20-14. Lebanon battled back to take a 26-25 lead after three quarters. The teams finished regulation tied at 35 after Western’s Mitchell Dean hit one of two free throws with 0:03.4 on the clock. The first OT ended 37-all, and the second OT ended 42-all.
Sanders scored his 1,000th point on a putback bucket to start the second half to put Western up 22-14. That was his seventh point of the evening and he went on to score a dozen. He was the first Panther to foul out when he exited with 1:20 left in the second overtime and the Panthers ahead 42-41.
Cooper Jarvis fouled out on the first possession of the third overtime, Lebanon took the lead on a pair of free throws and led the rest of the way. Eventually Evan Kretz, Western’s leading scorer on the night with 14 points, fouled out after having scored five points in the first two overtimes. Lebanon pushed its lead to nine points in the third OT, aided by some critical Western turnovers, but Western kept chipping away for one last chance.
“I’m really proud of the kids, both of those overtimes [the second and third], just to put ourselves in a position to keep grinding,” Western coach Mike Lewis said. “[To] not give up and show their resilience says a lot about their character.”
Lewis lamented a rough shooting night by the Panthers. Western shot 17 of 50 from the field (34%) and while the Panthers maintained a lead for most of the first half and into the third quarter, Lewis thought the cushion could have been larger.
“I’m extremely disappointed in how I coached,” he said. “I felt like I did a really poor job of putting our kids in position to be successful. Credit to Lebanon, they did a great job with their preparation and played a great game.
“I thought the first half we had chances to stretch it [the lead] and we got really trigger happy and took some quick shots. There’s a difference between shooting quick when you’re open and shooting quick, contested, and that’s poor coaching.”
Bryant added eight points for Western and Nathaniel Liddell seven points and a team-best six rebounds.
Kayden Sloggett led Lebanon with 18 points, Kobe Ottinger scored 13 and Hunter Crew 11. Lebanon did not play a senior on the evening, starting three juniors and two sophomores.
With five minutes left in regulation the game had already taken on a last-possession intensity. Every make, miss, foul and turnover was critical for the last minutes of regulation, and throughout the dozen overtime minutes. Hendrix liked how the Tigers handled that.
“We had two or three kids that had four fouls and played three overtimes with four fouls,” he said. “That’s a credit to them being disciplined, especially when you’re playing against such a well-coached team in Western, and they’re just solid. They’re senior-led and Sanders is a really nice player.”
Sanders now has 1,005 points for his career with more than two months left to keep working his way up the Panther scoring leaders.
“Super proud of Kyle,” Lewis said. “He’s a once-in-a-career kid as far as a leader, just an outstanding ambassador for the program and I feel privileged to coach him.”
