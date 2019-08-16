Jake Leicht is Taylor High School’s new athletic director. He replaces Ryan Johnson, who left after one year to take the AD position at Rochester.
Leicht is a 2009 Taylor graduate. He was the school’s boys basketball coach for three seasons and also a football assistant coach. He is ending those roles with the move to administration.
Dennis Bentzler will replace Leicht as the boys basketball coach after serving as Leicht’s assistant coach. Bentzler has previously led Taylor’s girls basketball, football and softball teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.