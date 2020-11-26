Lewis Cass boys basketball coach Kyle Johnson will build his squad around the backcourt of 6-foot-2 senior Tyson Johnson and 6-6 sophomore Tyson Good.
They are the two returning starters from a 13-10 squad. Tyson Johnson ran the point and averaged 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last season while Good averaged 8.2 points and 3.7 rebounds. Kyle Johnson describes the pair as “one of the best guard tandems in the area.”
The Kings otherwise will have a new look.
Kyle Johnson has to replace several key players including KT All-Area player Easton Good (team-high 16.9 points) and Austin Holt (8.6 points, team-high 5.9 rebounds).
“Excited about the possibilities this season,” Kyle Johnson said. “I expect to play our best basketball at the end of the season as we have several new starters this year and our loss of summer basketball has put us behind the 8-ball on our growth offensively and defensively. We are working hard to develop our blue-collar defensive mentality and have a long way to go.”
Players moving into bigger roles include 6-2 junior small forward Tristin Miller, 6-2 senior center Carson Vest, 6-0 senior shooting guard Blaine Rudd, 6-0 senior shooting guard Nolan Young and 6-0 senior power forward Tyson Johnson.
“All of these players were significant members of a strong JV team last year that finished 18-4 and also played limited roles on the varsity team,” Kyle Johnson said.
Luke Chambers, a 6-5 sophomore forward, is a promising newcomer. The Kings also have 5-9 senior guard Keegan Lytle and 6-4 junior guard Robert Fitch.
“We will start the season with some good size with Tyson and Tyson, Carson Vest, Luke Chambers and Nolan Young with Tristin Miller expected to jump into the starting lineup when he returns from his ankle injury early in the season,” Kyle Johnson said. “We hope to use our size to develop our running game and establish the passing game — or long-distance shooting — with TNT [Tyson Johnson and Tyson Good], Nolan Young and Blaine Rudd as sharpshooters.
“Our commitment to each other and our defense could be great strength as we work to continually improve our mental and physical toughness.”
Kyle Johnson is entering his second year with the Kings. He put them back on track last year — their 13-10 record was an eight-win improvement from 2018-19.
“I am extremely optimistic this year and hope to improve in all areas of last season,” he said. “We would like to improve our defensive average in hopes to solidify our defense which is the biggest key in helping win championships at the end of the year. Our rebounding and blockouts must improve and the success will be based off that foundation.
“I am thrilled to be entering my second year at Cass and the team and community are supportive of our mission of ‘We over Me’ and are willing to do whatever it takes to be successful.”
Kyle Johnson sees Western as the favorite in the Hoosier Conference’s East Division with the rest of the division all solid. As for Class 2A Sectional 37 at Delphi, he sees a “wide-open field” with defending champ Rochester as the favorite and Delphi and Rensselaer as other strong contenders. North Newton and Winamac round out the field.
Cass opened Tuesday against Carroll.
