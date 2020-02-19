With leading scorer Easton Good out with an ankle injury against an improved Caston squad, the Lewis Cass boys basketball team needed some players to step up in his absence.
The Kings did have players step up in a 62-48 victory over the visiting Comets.
The Kings (12-7) completed their slate against Cass County opponents with a 5-0 record after their win over the Comets (10-9).
Isaac Chambers, a valuable role player for the Kings, stepped up with 17 points, four rebounds, four assists and five steals to lead the way.
Tyson Good had 14 points, five boards, four assists and three steals and the 6-foot-5 freshman also threw down a dunk in the first quarter. Gabe Eurit and Tyson Johnson scored 11 points each. Austin Holt added four points and seven boards.
This matchup was much different than Cass’ 69-38 win over Caston at the county tournament on Dec. 4. Cass led just 26-21 at halftime.
But the Kings made their run to start the second half, opening with a 10-0 run over the first four minutes to open up a 36-21 lead. They led 43-28 after three.
The Comets got as close as 50-40 with 3:20 remaining following Mike Rans’ third straight basket in the post. But Chambers hit two free throws in the one-and-bonus situation and later found Holt for a score to push the lead back up to 14, and Caston would get no closer than 12 the rest of the way.
Hunter Schanlaub had 20 points, four boards and three blocked shots for the Comets. Rans had 18 points, five boards, three assists, two steals and two blocks.
Cass coach Kyle Johnson said he’s not sure if Easton Good will play in Friday’s Hoosier Conference seventh-place game at Rensselaer.
“As a coach I’d love to have him, but I’d much rather him be ready two weeks from now when we play in that sectional,” Johnson said. “He turned it pretty bad in the Western game. Every single game is important. We’re trying to treat every game like it’s a championship. We’ve got to get him 100%, so we’ll keep evaluating it day to day.”
TAYLOR 69, ELWOOD 45
Taylor dominated the first half to set the tone in the game at Elwood.
The Titans (2-14) led 22-10 after the first quarter and 43-25 at halftime. Toric Spires poured in 13 points in the second quarter to help break it open.
Taylor went on to lead 53-35 after the third quarter.
Spires finished with a game-high 26 points. Ryley Gilbert backed him with 15 points, Tyler Hall had 12 and Jaylen Harris and Jaylin Reece added five points apiece.
Will Retherford led Elwood (0-19) with 17 points.
Taylor returns home for games against Carroll on Friday and Peru on Saturday.
MACONAQUAH 74, NORTHFIELD 52
Maconaquah moved to 5-2 in the Three Rivers Conference with the victory over visiting Northfield.
“Our ball movement was a positive [Tuesday] as we didn’t commit a first half turnover. We also ended the game with four turnovers which is our season low,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said. “Defensively, we would have liked to seen more stops and more contested shots.”
Cole Borden led the Braves’ balanced attack with 17 points. Sam Bourne and Graham Stoll scored 12 points each, Hayden Maiben had 11, Nate Harding had seven, Brayden Betzner had six and Nolan Kelly had five.
Mac (7-11 overall) visits Manchester on Friday for another TRC game.
AROUND THE AREA
Tipton and Carroll dropped road games Tuesday. Oak Hill beat Tipton 57-52. Frankfort handled Carroll 56-28.
Tipton (14-5) has alternated wins and losses since the calendar turned to 2020. Carroll (11-7) saw momentum from weekend wins over Sheridan and Twin Lakes come to an end.
