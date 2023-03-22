Mike Lewis is ready for a different challenge.
Lewis is stepping down as Western’s boys basketball coach to move into an administrative role at the school.
He has been serving as the high school’s interim dean and assistant principal. The school board approved the removal of the interim label during Tuesday’s meeting.
“Administration is something that’s been on my mind for the past few years,” he said. “I feel like it’s a different platform to impact people and I’ve really enjoyed this semester in that role. Western is a special place and I’m grateful for the opportunity in my new role.”
Lewis compiled a 79-60 record in six seasons with the Panthers. He inherited a program coming off back-to-back 4-19 seasons. Following a 6-16 record in his first season, he produced five straight winning seasons. He led the Panthers to a sectional title in 2020 and conference titles in 2021 and ‘22.
In 13 seasons overall, which began with four seasons at Delphi followed by three seasons at Greenfield-Central, Lewis compiled a 178-126 record. He led Delphi to a sectional title in 2013.
“I love basketball, competition and people so these past 13 years have been an unbelievable experience and blessing,” he said. “I got my opportunity to be a head coach at a young age and have been involved in coaching since I was in college so I’ve been doing this for a long time. Anyone that is in coaching understands the time commitment necessary to build a championship-level program.
“I have a beautiful family with my wife, a young daughter and an expected addition in a few weeks. I don’t want to miss any of the experiences with them.”
Lewis’ breakthrough at Western came in 2020 when the Panthers beat Twin Lakes and West Lafayette to win their first sectional title since 2012. The Panthers then saw their season brought to an abrupt end as the IHSAA canceled the remainder of the tournament on the eve of the regionals in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Panthers won their first Hoosier Conference title in 2021 and followed with a repeat title in 2022.
“The conferences and sectional title were great, but I think the things that stick out the most to me were the ownership and maturation of all the senior classes we’ve been able to graduate,” Lewis said. “Our kids learned the value of hard work, commitment, discipline and being selfless for the betterment of others. I’m proud of the contributions they are making in their colleges and communities.”
Lewis expressed his appreciation for everybody involved with the program.
“I’ve worked with an amazing coaching staff. I’m so appreciative of the guys who committed to building our program from the beginning, like Brian Tonsoni, Greg Unger, my dad, Blake Conklin, athletic director Josh Larsh and our youth director, Scott Gaskins,” he said.
“I’ve coached unbelievable people,” he added. “The time I got to be around my players is what will mean the most to me.”
Lewis said he is confident Western will attract strong candidates for the opening.
“This is a great place to teach and coach. We have a hard-working group of kids, an established feeder program, an excellent athletic director [Aaron Hyman] and a very supportive administration,” he said.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Gaskins, a board member, mentioned Lewis’ time as coach and also as a math teacher.
“You’ve done a great job making it better and leaving it in a better position,” he said.
