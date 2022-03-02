GASTON — Tri-Central boys basketball coach Bill Bowen summed it up perfectly when referencing how Liberty Christian stacked up with the Trojans in Tuesday night’s Class A Wes-Del Sectional opening game.
“They were bigger, quicker, stronger,” Bowen said.
And that evidence translated to a lopsided loss for TC as the Lions bounced the Trojans from the postseason, 83-64.
“We struggled to get the ball where we wanted to get the ball,” Bowen said. “We struggled because of their defense, their length. And we struggled to stop them. The evidence is 83 points.”
Tri-Central (13-9) gave up the most points it had all season aside from Tipton scoring 85 in the season opener as Liberty Christian (15-9) took command early, going up 12-5 after one quarter and then outscoring the Trojans 25-15 in the second period on 10-of-14 shooting to break the game open by halftime at 37-20.
LC shot 16 of 30 (53%) in the first half and 35 of 62 (56%) for the game. TC was 6 of 24 (25%) in the first half and 23 of 53 (43%) overall.
“We had some good looks early,” Bowen said. “Midrange, 3-point, we just struggled to make shots early. Then we get behind and they’re loose. They shot really well. We gave up a lot of good looks, too.”
LC saw nine players contribute in the scorebook, with five finishing in double figures. Six-foot-eight senior Adonis House led the way with 20 points and eight rebounds.
Jake Chapman put up his usual eye-pooping numbers for TC. In his final high school game, last season’s KT All-Area Most Valuable Player finished with a game-high 27 points and seven rebounds. He shot 8 of 16 from the field under heavy pressure throughout the game and knocked down 10 of 12 free throws.
“They made him earn his points,” Bowen said. “They doubled him a lot.”
Chapman went down hard in the third quarter and needed help off the floor with a knee injury but checked back in just a few minutes later. He went on to score 16 points after returning to the court.
“He’s aggressive and he gets beat up a lot,” Bowen said. “He was ready to come back in and help his team.”
Sophomore Landon Grant added 16 points for TC.
Aside from Chapman, TC loses Caden Leininger, Jace Cassity and Luke Martin to graduation. Martin had eight points, Cassity six and Leininger five on Tuesday.
“Our four seniors have given us a lot,” Bowen said. “Some of them have been playing team basketball since second grade and have given Tri-Central a lot.
“I think we fought to the end and represented ourselves with a lot of class,” Bowen added. “Our kids prepared well. I think they were confident coming into the game but we got smacked early.”
Aside from a 2-2 tie in the opening minutes, LC led throughout. With a 17-point halftime lead, the Lions left no doubt with a big third quarter, outscoring TC 25-16 for a 26-point, 62-36 lead by the end of the period.
Eric Troutman scored 15 points for LC, which advances to face host Wes-Del (11-10) in Friday’s opening semifinal. Daleville (13-9) topped Anderson Prep (1-21) in Tuesday’s second game and will meet Cowan (5-15) in Friday’s second semifinal.
Cedric Anderson added 12 for the Lions, and Zackary Jeffers and Ethan Troutman finished with 10 each.
CHAPMAN HONORED
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association on Tuesday named Chapman its District 2 boys player of the week for Feb. 21-26.
The 6-foot-4 guard/forward broke TC’s gym record by scoring a career-high 46 points in a 79-53 victory over the Indiana School for the Deaf on Feb. 23. He also had seven rebounds and three steals. Two nights later, he had 32 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and two assists in a 64-49 victory at Northfield to close the regular season.
