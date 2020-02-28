Taylor’s boys basketball team managed to keep within arm’s length of the visiting Madison-Grant Argylls Thursday night at Center Court before an onslaught of 3-pointers delivered the knockout blow in the Titans’ 86-68 loss.
“Give [Madison-Grant] credit,” said Titan coach Dennis Bentzler. “They knocked down some big shots. Early on we gave them too many good looks but even with good defense those kids knocked down some big shots.”
A wild first quarter saw the visiting Argylls (12-10) open up as much as a six-point cushion before Taylor’s Josh Bowman scored on a nifty reverse layup as time ran out to cap the first quarter with the Titans trailing by just 20-19.
Taylor (3-17) took its only lead of the game when senior forward Tyler Hall spotted a wide-open Jaylen Harris on the baseline for a 3-pointer that gave the home team a 26-25 advantage with just under six minutes remaining in the half. Madison-Grant responded with an 11-point run to go up by 10 sparked by a pair of 3s from junior Grant Brown.
Bowman stopped the bleeding finally with a fadeaway jumper before Toric Spires canned a long 3-pointer with just five seconds remaining to make it 38-33 at the half.
Spires’ bucket off a nice pass from Nathan Keene just 20 seconds into the second half was as close as Taylor would get after the break, 38-35, as Madison-Grant canned four of six 3-pointers in the third quarter to all but put the game out of reach.
“I’m proud of these boys,” said Bentzler. “They could easily just give up but they keep working hard and fighting. What’s really hurt us is guard play. We just make some bad decisions but the thing is what is wrong is something that is fixable.
“The guys are very athletic and can score but when you don’t play good enough defense on the other end it hurts your offense. The frustrating thing is we watched film and walked through what we knew they [the Argylls] were going to do but when the game started we didn’t execute what we had been working on.”
Spires continued his torrid late-season surge with a game-high 24 points while Bowman netted a career-high 15 points and snagged 10 rebounds. Ryley Gilbert chipped in with 11 points while Harris had 10.
The play of Bowman and Spires was encouraging to Bentzler.
“Toric has really turned his season around,” he stated. “He’s become more of a team player. He’s cutting hard on plays, posting up strong and going up strong when he gets the ball in the post. Bowman earned himself some more playing time with the way he played [Thursday]. I talked to him the other day and told him to stop being so afraid of making mistakes and to just go out and play like he can play and [Thursday] he showed what he was capable of. He was all over the place.”
Despite another disappointing loss Bentzler is excited about the remainder of the season.
“I’m not a moral victory guy,” he said. “But the kids have played so much better the past six games. That’s encouraging. The thing is when we have the ball we have to cherish each and every possession. There’s going to be turnovers, that’s part of the game, but some of the turnovers we have are unforced. When we decide to take better care of the ball we will see the results.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.