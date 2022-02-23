Maconaquah guard Brayden Betzner reacts as the Braves pull away from Class 3A No. 7 Peru in the fourth quarter of a Three Rivers Conference game Tuesday night at Bunker Hill. Betzner scored a game-high 28 points in the Braves’ 71-54 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The race is on
BOYS BB: Mac tops Peru to forge tie atop TRC with 1 game left
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
BUNKER HILL — Peru’s boys basketball team traveled to Maconaquah on Tuesday night looking to clinch the Three Rivers Conference title outright with one game to spare.
Maconaquah had other ideas.
In a rivalry game dripping with intensity, the Braves led nearly throughout in beating the Class 3A No. 7-ranked Bengal Tigers 71-54 to move into a tie atop the TRC standings. Both teams are 7-1 in league play with one game remaining.
PHOTOS: Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball
Maconaquah guard Brayden Betzner reacts as the Braves pull away from Class 3A No. 7 Peru in the fourth quarter of a Three Rivers Conference game Tuesday night at Bunker Hill. Betzner scored a game-high 28 points in the Braves’ 71-54 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Mac's Bauer Maple cheers at the end of the game. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Peru's Alex Ross blocks the shot of Mac's Trace Armstrong. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Peru's Braxten Robbins shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Mac's Brayden Betzner shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Mac's Brayden Betzner takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Mac's Bauer Maple tries to keep the ball out of the reach of Peru's Gavin Eldridge. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Mac's Trace Armstrong shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Mac's Bauer Maple shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Peru's Matthew Roettger shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Peru's Matthew Roettger takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Peru's Gavin Eldridge shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Peru's Braxten Robbins keeps the ball from Mac's Brennan Bailey. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Peru's Matt Ross shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Peru's Matthew Roettger shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Peru's Matthew Roettger shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Mac's Josiah Ball shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Peru's Matthew Roettger grabs a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Mac's Josiah Ball shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Mac's Josiah Ball shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Mac's Josiah Ball takes the ball to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Mac's Brayden Betzner looks for a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Mac's Hayden Maiben shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Mac's Trace Armstrong hangs onto the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-22-22 Maconaquah vs Peru boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“Maconaquah did extremely well. They were clicking on all cylinders,” Peru coach Eric Thompson said. “It was do or die for them to stay within the conference race. Now it’s do or die for each of us [Friday] to have a piece. They get all the credit. They did a great job from tipoff all the way to the end.”
In Friday’s finales, Maconaquah visits Rochester while Peru plays at home against Wabash.
“We know this win means nothing unless we go to Rochester and beat them,” Maconaquah coach Tim Maiben said.
The Braves scored the game’s first eight points and kept the lead until midway through the third quarter when the Tigers moved in front at 43-42. The Braves’ Brayden Betzner answered with a 5-0 run to close the quarter. He hit a 3-pointer at 1:43 and raced in for a layup off a turnover at :45 to give his squad a 47-43 lead.
“We knew they were going to come out strong in the third quarter,” Betzner said. “We knew we had to take care of the ball and take good shots. We were hitting so it was good.”
The Braves (16-5 overall) opened the final quarter with a 10-2 run to go up 57-47 at 4:41. Betzner fueled the run with eight points including a pair of 3-pointers.
Peru (16-2) battled back to within five, 57-52, with 2:15 remaining — but Betzner delivered the dagger with an attacking layup. Fouled on the play, he hit the free throw for a 60-52 lead at 2:02. After Hayden Maiben hit two free throws at 1:48, Josiah Ball had a hoop-and-harm 3-point play at 1:14, making it 65-52 and sending the home crowd into a frenzy.
“We really wanted to beat them so it feels really good, especially on our home court,” Betzner said.
Maconaquah beat Peru for the first time since the 2019-20 season. The Tigers beat the Braves three times last season, then beat the Braves earlier this season in the Miami County Holiday Tournament title game.
The difference Tuesday from the 58-47 loss in the tourney final on Dec. 29? “We shot a lot better and we didn’t turn the ball over,” Betzner said.
Maconaquah attacked the basket with success in the first half (11 of 15 on 2-point attempts). That helped create perimeter openings for Betzner as the game wore on. He drilled four 3-pointers in the second half.
“Offensively, I felt like we were being pretty unselfish and moving the ball,” Tim Maiben said. “I like our play-with-the-lead game. We do a good job of moving the ball and we got guys that can knock down shots.”
Betzner finished with a game-high 28 points. He was 9 of 13 from the field, including 5 of 8 from 3-land.
“When Brayden is on, he is hard to guard because he’s super quick,” Tim Maiben said. “Hayden and Bauer [Maple] did a great job of finding him and getting him some open looks.
Hayden Maiben finished with 16 points and three assists. Also for the Braves, Josiah Ball had 15 points and three assists and Maple had 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Matt Roettger led Peru with 19 points. Gavin Eldridge had 12 points. Matt Ross, the team’s leading scorer, was held to nine points. He had a game-high 11 rebounds.
Thompson is eager to see how his team responds. Peru will look to claim at least a share of the TRC title Friday when it hosts Wabash. From there, Peru will turn its attention to the Class 3A Maconaquah Sectional. Peru faces Western in the opening round.
“I know we have tough kids and they’re going to work hard and we’re going to get it back together,” Thompson said. “Luckily, we play a tough team [Friday] that will help prepare us our sectional opponent [Western], which is going to be one of our toughest opponents of the season. We played them once, but they weren’t full strength. After we play Wabash on Friday, we’ll have to re-tool and get focused.”
