Maconaquah and Peru will look to climb the ladder in Three Rivers Conference boys basketball this season.
Peru tied for fifth with a 5-4 record last season and Maconaquah was eighth at 3-6. Overall, the Bengal Tigers went 9-13 and the Braves finished 11-14.
The following are looks at the two teams.
MACONAQUAH
The Braves showed some fight late in the 2018-19 season by winning six of their final nine games. That included Class 3A Sectional 20 victories over Western and Peru. The Braves avenged regular-season losses to both.
“I think we really improved the second half of last season,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said. “The players developed into their roles and we finished the season much stronger than we started. All of our players this year were part of that process as they saw the roles developing. The time we spent on this last season will pay off into this season as well.”
The Braves have to replace their top three scorers following the graduation losses of KT All-Area second-team player Bryce Ward, Chance Hagan and Cody Koebler. They combined to score 32.7 points per game. The Braves averaged 54.3 as a team.
Still, Maiben thinks the Braves have a nice mix of returning and new players and he was pleased with what he saw in the first two weeks of practice.
“The guys are putting forth a lot of attention to detail,” he said. “I’m happy with the communication level that we are holding ourselves accountable to. We still have another two weeks before our first game [Dec. 6 vs. North Miami].
“I’d like to see us improve our accuracy on reps whether it be our defense or offense. We’ve introduced quite a bit and instead of getting seven of 10 reps right, we’d like to see that grow to nine or 10.”
Maiben returns three players with starting experience in 6-foot-3 senior forward Cole Borden (8.9 points per game, 42 3-pointers made, 4.5 rebounds per game last season), 6-2 senior forward Sam Bourne (3.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg) and 5-10 junior guard Nolan Kelly (5.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg).
The Braves also return 6-1 sophomore guard Hayden Maiben (2.8 ppg) and 6-0 sophomore guard Brayden Betzner (1.2 ppg). They will take on expanded roles after splitting time between JV and varsity as freshmen.
Also moving up from the JV are 6-0 senior forward Kolson Silcox, 6-0 junior guard Feenix Kile, 5-7 junior guard Nate Harding and 6-0 junior forward Graham Stoll.
“We think we can have success this season if we win the possession game,” Tim Maiben said. “Turnovers and rebounds can be a strength or weakness of ours. If we are earning more possessions than our opponents, we like our odds.”
Tim Maiben sees defending champion Wabash as the team to beat in the TRC and three-time defending champion West Lafayette as the favorite in Sectional 20. West Lafayette beat Mac in the semifinal round in 2017, in the opening round in ‘18 and in the championship in ‘19.
“West Lafayette will be tough again. Their athleticism outmatches the rest of the sectional field,” Tim Maiben said. “Twin Lakes was a young team last season with an outstanding JV. With them hosting sectionals, they could stir things up a bit. I think the rest of the teams are pretty evenly matched.”
PERU
For Peru coach Eric Thompson, it’s the fourth year of his second stint with the Bengal Tigers.
“It’s year four of being back and our seniors have been learning the system their entire careers, plus our junior high coaches have been former players within our system and are instilling what we want from first hand experience. All positives for Peru basketball,” Thompson said.
Peru has to replace All-Area player D.J. Fuller, but the cupboard is far from bare.
Senior guard Daunte Majors (10.8 points per game in 2018-19) and senior forward Michael Chandler (7.5) are the top returnees and Thompson also brings back junior guard Trey Curtis (5.4), junior guard Kade Townsend (5.4), junior forward Kash Bellar (2.3), junior forward Pete Polk (1.3) and sophomore forward Matt Ross (1.6)
Sophomore guard Andrew Beebout, who played in two games last season, also is in the mix for a role.
“[We have] many returning players with some varsity experience regardless of class year. We have quickness, have some height this year, been in our system for four years now,” Thompson said when discussing team strengths. “Their basketball IQ has been growing within our system and is becoming a fundamental staple just as proper technique in a layup.
“Everyone is in a new role and time will tell how quickly we can grasp it so that the Tigers can reach their potential by the postseason.”
Thompson’s goals for the season are usually the same in winning the Miami County invitational, winning the Three Rivers Conference and putting together a good run in the IHSAA state tournament.
Thompson sees defending champ Wabash, Tippecanoe Valley and Manchester as the favorites in the conference.
“Many of the rest of us were close to challenging them at the top, but fell short last season. I foresee a tight race again this year,” he said.
As for Class 3A Sectional 20, Twin Lakes and Benton Central replace Frankfort. Maconaquah, Northwestern, Peru, West Lafayette and Western round out the seven-team field. Twin Lakes is the host.
“This year’s sectional has many questions due to the new realignment but ours is going to be one of the most competitive in 3A if not the state,” Thompson said.
Peru opens at Logansport today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.