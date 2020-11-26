Following a pair of sub .500 seasons, Maconaquah’s boys basketball team has the pieces in place to turn the corner and put together a winning campaign this year. But the Braves will need to play to their strengths in order to find that success.
“Each year for about the last four or five years we’ve gotten smaller and smaller in terms of our teams and size,” Maconaquah coach Tim Maiben said. “We don’t have some of that height that we’ve had before, but I think we’ve got to turn that into playing to our strengths. We do have a lot of guys around 6 foot. That makes us a versatile team. That makes us a team that should be able to do some different things.”
Maconaquah finished 8-13 overall last season, beating solid teams like Northwestern and Peru while playing Sectional 20 champion Western close in a 51-45 regular-season loss. The Braves finished third in the Three Rivers Conference with a 7-2 record.
Three starters return from that squad, including the team’s top two scorers in juniors Hayden Maiben and Brayden Betzner, a pair of versatile guards who are capable of hitting from deep as well as driving and scoring inside.
Hayden Maiben (6-foot-1) was a KT All-Area third-team pick last season after averaging 12.1 points per game and shooting 46% overall from the field and 38% (42 of 112) from beyond the arc. Betzner (6-0) averaged 11.7 points on 48% overall shooting. He connected on 64 of 151 3-point attempts, a 42% clip.
“A lot was put on their shoulders [last year],” Tim Maiben said. “They were the top two scorers. We were a very balanced team overall in terms of scoring, but the team did a good job of getting those two shots and I think they’re going to probably be the primary focus on scouting reports and what teams are trying to take away from us. I think we’ve got to make sure that we’re able to still get them shots, but that we also have guys that are going to take open shots if teams are trying to take those guys away.”
The Braves other returning starter is 5-10 senior point guard Nolan Kelly (6.3 ppg, 4.7 assists, 1.35 steals).
“Nolan is a great athlete, super quick, he gets the ball up and down for us,” Tim Maiben said. “Nolan is capable of scoring as well. He does a great job of taking the shots when he needs to.”
A pair of seniors, 6-1 guard Feenix Kile and 6-0 forward Graham Stoll, round out the Braves’ top five. Kile (5.0 ppg) played considerable minutes as Maconaquah’s sixth man last year. Tim Maiben said Stoll is a physical player who he is counting on to stretch out opponents’ bigs as the Braves roster could consist of 90% guards.
Two players up from the junior varsity who could see significant minutes are Bauer Maple, a 5-7 sophomore who ran the point for the JV last season, and Gavin Love, a 6-4 junior who is Mac’s tallest player. Tim Maiben said that Love has some good size and will provide an inside presence.
Elijah Alvarado and Jarrett Tomlison are back on the court for their senior seasons. Alvarado played his freshman and sophomore years and Tomlison played as a freshman.
“The guys act like a family,” Tim Maiben said. “They hang out all the time, they communicate well in practice, they have a good energy level in practice. What I like is the amount of attention we’ve already put into our defense. I think the guys are really motivated. Not that we are going to be the premiere defensive team in the area, but I think that attention to it has really helped there. They’ve bought into that.”
Mac averaged 56.6 points last season while surrendering 57.7 and Tim Maiben pointed to shaving down that defensive average as a key to success.
“I can see us struggling a lot on defense at times in some games if we’re always playing the same defense. I definitely see us playing a couple of styles of zone and I can definitely see us playing a couple different styles of man,” he said.
After its season opener at Taylor on Saturday was postponed, Mac is now set to open the season at North Miami on Dec. 4, which will also be the Braves’ conference opener.
“We play a favorable schedule in terms of some home games against some big conference opponents,” Tim Maiben said. “Wabash and Whitko come to mind. It’s going to be different because of spectator limitations. In terms of conference I think the two teams that stick out in my mind the most are Whitko and Peru, but then I’d like to put us in that picture too.”
