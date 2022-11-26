In John Burrus, Maconaquah landed a proven winner as its new boys basketball coach.
Burrus previously coached at Three Rivers Conference rival Southwood where over 15 seasons he led the Knights to five TRC championships and a haul of postseason titles including six sectionals and three regionals. His 2018 team went 25-4 and finished as Class A state runner-up.
Now, he is ready for a new challenge.
“I came to Maconaquah because of several reasons,” he said. “Maconaquah has traditionally been good most years in basketball. Coach [Rick] Clark had a great run and Coach [Tim] Maiben’s teams were always tough to beat and well-coached. It is a class program that allowed me to coach and teach at the same school. Me and my wife, Tammy, live by Denver in Miami County so it was a much closer drive as well.”
Burrus replaces Maiben, who stepped down after eight seasons to become the school’s athletic director. The Braves went 18-6 and won a share of the Three Rivers Conference title last season, but graduated 1,000-point scorers Hayden Maiben and Brayden Betzner.
“The transition has been very exciting. These guys back want to win,” Burrus said. “We lost a lot from a great team. Brayden Betzner and Hayden Maiben are all-time greats at Maconaquah. They both will be very tough to replace. Also, the kids are trying to grasp how we are going to play. We want to be aggressive and force teams to play our game. The players are getting there but we are very inexperienced at several spots.
“I do think the fans will enjoy this team. We have athletes. It will be exciting to see what we can accomplish.”
Burrus has a pair of players to build around in 5-foot-11 senior guard Bauer Maple and 6-5 sophomore forward Josiah Ball. Last season, Maple averaged 11 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals, topping the team in both assists and steals. Ball averaged 9.9 points and 4.7 rebounds.
“Bauer Maple is really embracing his new role,” Burrus said. “He will need to do about everything for us. He is a complete guard. On one possession, he can do about five positive things. He never gives up on a play, either. I am just thrilled to get to coach him this year. We need to squeeze all we can from him this year.
“Josiah Ball is just an incredible talent. Him being this good at his age is amazing to me. He makes some plays where you just can’t believe what you are seeing. He is really good at going at people. He is fast but he always gets under control.”
Trace Armstrong, a 6-3 senior center, is another returning starter. He averaged 2.3 points and 3.3 rebounds last season.
Burrus is looking at 6-1 senior forward/guard Jackson Collins, 6-4 junior forward Ethan Zeiser, 6-5 junior center M.J. Ellis, 6-1 sophomore guard A.J. Kelly and 6-2 sophomore guard/forward Fuddy Kile for roles. In addition, 6-3 junior forward/guard Kaden Miller, 5-10 junior guard Braxton Birner, 6-3 junior forward Oakley Reeser and 5-10 sophomore guard Landon Adams will split between JV and varsity.
Burrus knows the TRC as well as anyone after coaching at North Miami in addition to Southwood. He said the 10-team conference always has good talent.
“I love the TRC and have coached in it for a long time. Nine games is a major part of the season. … It should be a very challenging conference this season,” he said.
The IHSAA’s sectional realignment moved the Braves from Sectional 20 to Sectional 23. Defending Sectional 20 champ Peru and Northwestern made the same move and defending Sectional 23 champ Norwell, Bellmont, Oak Hill and Mississinewa round out the new grouping.
Burrus said the Braves are taking the season one game at a time.
“We are building. These young players will need to come through for us to win any championship. Everyone on our roster is capable. I believe in this group,” he said.
