Maconaquah’s boys basketball team is looking to a pair of exciting senior guards to lead the way.
Six-foot-two spark plug Hayden Maiben and 6-0 sharpshooter Brayden Betzner have been 1-2 on the team in scoring for two straight seasons. Last season, Maiben averaged 15.5 points per game (along with a team-high 5.4 rebounds) and made the KT All-Area second team, his second straight All-Area selection. Betzner averaged 13.0 points and drilled an area-best 62 3-pointers.
“Hayden and Brayden have both gotten stronger and put on some needed muscle,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said. “They have taken on more leadership and they’re doing a great job of communicating. Both have become more versatile in their scoring, which should help our scoring.”
The perimeter-heavy Braves had a 10-13 record last season, matching their 2019-20 record. They had games of 88 points vs. Northfield, 77 points vs. Tippecanoe Valley and 73 points vs. Eastern last season. They won all three games. But they also had six games where they scored in the 40s and they lost all six.
“We would like to think that this year’s team will be more difficult to stop from scoring than last year’s. We would get hot last year, but we were streaky,” Tim Maiben said.
The Braves also return 5-11 junior guard Bauer Maple, who scored 5.6 points in a reserve role last season.
“Hayden and Brayden will get the main focus in our opponents’ scouting reports,” Tim Maiben said, “but we are going to be a well-rounded team as Bauer Maple will also be a consistent scorer for us. Bauer has been running the point for us. Josiah Ball and Brennan Bailey will also be very capable scorers for us. Josiah is a talented freshman for us and Brennan does so many good things on the court for us.”
Ball is a 6-4 forward and Bailey is a 5-7 senior guard.
Also in the mix for roles are 6-1 senior guard Mason Barnes, 6-0 senior forward Haiden Thompson and 6-3 junior forward Trace Armstrong.
“We are having competitive practices and our guys are valuing our practice time,” Tim Maiben said. “I think this group is more engaged in what we are trying to accomplish each practice.”
Tim Maiben is counting on the offense to put stress on opponents.
“Shot selection [is key]. We still like to play with a fast pace, and I think our players are learning to be more efficient in the halfcourt. Shooting is still a focus, but we know we can’t rely on just shooting,” he said.
The Braves are hoping to move up in the Three Rivers Conference. They went 4-5 and finished sixth in the 10-team league last season.
“Our conference had a lot of seniors graduate, especially senior point guards. We will see teams look quite a bit different than they did last season,” Tim Maiben said. “Peru and Wabash would be two of my picks for title contenders. I think we can be put in that category with those two teams if we can improve our defensive habits.”
Maconaquah is the host for Sectional 20 this season. The Braves are joined by Peru, Western, Northwestern, Benton Central, West Lafayette and defending champion Twin Lakes.
“Our sectional is wide open again,” Tim Maiben said. “Western had the best résumé going into sectionals last year and Twin Lakes will be very good again this year. Peru was right there with Twin Lakes [in the final]. Northwestern had Peru down [in the opening round]. Benton Central played Twin Lakes close [in the opening round]. Last year, almost all of the games were won by just a few possessions.”
That included Peru’s 58-50 victory over Maconaquah in the semifinal round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.