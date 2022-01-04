GREENTOWN — Maconaquah’s boys basketball team started hot out of the gate at Eastern on Tuesday night, opening up an 18-8 first-quarter lead on 7-of-12 shooting.
Turns out, the Braves were just getting warmed up.
Mac broke open the game with a big second quarter, shooting 75% (12 of 16) in the frame on the way to a 48-24 halftime lead. The Braves never looked back, cruising to an 84-59 win.
In its big second quarter, Mac connected on 5 of 7 3-pointers and outscored Eastern 30-16.
“Wow.” That was Mac coach Tim Maiben’s response to each of those stats following the win. “We haven’t really put away teams too much this year. This was our first game where we really put someone away. I was really excited to see us win the first quarter and then up it in the second quarter. When we came out in the third quarter, midway through the third you could start to feel that we were putting the game away.”
The Braves led 60-29 midway through the third quarter, extending that to 33 points at 69-36 by the end of the frame.
Brayden Betzner’s 3-pointer at the start of the fourth quarter gave Mac a 72-36 lead and triggered a running clock.
“Our mental preparation was horrible,” Eastern coach Mike Springer said. “We weren’t ready to play. We made too many excuses. We were not ready to go. And they are good. They were on fire. And they are hard to guard when they start shooting it like they did.”
The Braves (7-2) shot a sizzling 68% from the field in the first half and 58% (33 of 57) for the game. Mac hit 6 of 10 3-pointers in the first half and 12 of 25 (48%) for the game.
“This was obviously one of our better shooting games,” Maiben said. “We had multiple guys able to connect from outside. Can’t complain too much offensively. Guys were doing a good job of sharing the ball.”
The Braves had five players finish in double figures. Hayden Maiben led the Braves’ balanced attack with 22 points, Betzner followed with 18, Bauer Maple scored 14 and Brennan Bailey and 6-foot-4 freshman Josiah Bell netted 11 each. Maple connected on 4 of 6 3-point attempts while seven of Bell’s points came in the opening period to help fuel Mac’s run out of the gate.
The Braves finished with 21 assists. Maple led the way with five and Hayden Maiben dished four.
“When they make 12 3s … they are very good, especially when they can dictate the tempo of the game like they did,” Springer said. “They hit some good shots, but we just let them shoot it, didn’t have a hand in their face. They hit a lot of tough shots, but then they also hit a lot of shots where no one’s hand was up. That’s what bothers me.”
Levi Mavrick led Eastern (5-5) with a game-high effort of 28 points, knocking down six 3-pointers. Cayden Calloway added 13 and Eli Edwards added 10 to go with a team-best seven rebounds.
While Eastern (5-5) didn’t shoot poorly (41.5% on 22 of 53 shooting for the game), the Comets couldn’t match the Braves’ hot shooting.
Maiben noted that he knew Mavrick would be tough to guard but applauded his squad’s effort against Eastern’s other scoring threats.
“Mavrick can shoot it deep, and he’s the guy who is going to get the most looks, get the most shots off,” Maiben said. “Really as the game went on I think it came down to not letting some of their other guys in the post get good looks. The guys did a good job communicating well, switching well when we needed to. [Eastern’s] dribble-drive is tough to guard.”
With its first nine games played away from home due to its basketball court being renovated, the Braves were supposed to have their first taste of a home game on Jan. 14. Mac will now need to wait until Jan. 24 for its home opener as its floor will not be done until then. In order to not go so long between games, the Braves pushed up their game with Western to Jan. 12. The game will now be played at Western.
