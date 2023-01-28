WALTON — Friday night’s game at Lewis Cass was intense on the floor, intense in the stands, and befitting a rivalry game, it went down to the wire.
In the end, Maconaquah’s boys basketball team made enough plays in the last half of the fourth quarter to come away with a 74-69 victory over Class 2A co-No. 15-ranked Cass.
“Our guys wanted that one pretty bad,” Maconaquah coach John Burrus said. “I know Cass has been playing well, they’re a big challenge and a big rival. Big game for both schools and I’m really proud of our kids for finding ways to get it done.”
The game featured big momentum swings for both teams, usually fueled by one player getting hot and finding ways to score. Cass’ Luke Chambers had 18 points in the first half to power the Kings to a 40-32 lead at halftime. Josiah Ball scored 13 points in the third quarter for Mac to help the Braves tie the game at 55-all heading into the fourth quarter.
Both Chambers and Ball fouled out with plenty of time left in the fourth, weakening both squads. Tyson Good stepped forward for Cass, scoring 16 points in the quarter, and Maconaquah guards A.J. Kelley and Bauer Maple countered with decisive plays in the final frame to turn the game the Braves’ way.
A jumper by Good put the Kings ahead 66-59 with 5:25 left. But the Braves went on an 11-0 run with six points from Maple and five from Kelly to take a 70-66 lead with :43 left. The Braves went into time-killing tactics late and Maple finished that run with a knifing drive and harm as the Kings had to chase the ball. He missed the freebie but the Braves had a four-point lead.
The Braves (10-5) never relinquished the lead after that. Kelly sealed the game with :09 left when Maple tapped a long defensive rebound out to Kelly to launch him into a fast break for the game’s final points.
“We haven’t played a lot of games like this so it’s nice to find a way to win it by spreading the floor [late] and getting some things,” Burrus said. “When Bauer got that 3-point play opportunity I felt like we were in pretty good shape, but we couldn’t let up. This was honestly a sectional/regional atmosphere. Both teams will learn from this game and we’re both going to be better for it because it was well-played on both sides.”
Maple finished with a game-high 29 points Ball scored 23 and Kelly 18. M.J. Ellis grabbed nine rebounds.
“The kids need to be in pressure situations and overall, this was not a conference team, it’s a great basketball game,” Cass coach Kyle Johnson said. “Did we take a step forward to what we want to do here at the end of the season and in the sectional? Absolutely.”
For the Kings (10-5), Good scored 22 and Chambers 20. Keaton Lewellen scored eight off the bench. Chambers grabbed 16 rebounds.
“I think a little bit of foul trouble hurt us,” Johnson said. “When Chambers [fouled] out, that hurt us. We thought we were in decent shape when Ball [fouled] out for them, then Chambers went out for us. Just some uncharacteristic turnovers for us late. I think Maconaquah did a better job of pushing their style of basketball. They’re better at it than we are and I think that we let it get the best of us a little bit.”
Johnson pointed to 19 turnovers as critical in hampering Cass. The Kings hit 25 of 49 shots but committed six more turnovers than the Braves.
Burrus was glad to survive an intense atmosphere.
“I’ve been coming to games here for a long time,” he said. “This place can get loud. Our fans came out in force and I think they got their money’s worth. I could feel the intensity of the crowd. Everybody wanted it pretty bad. Cass did a great job. We were just fortunate to find a way to win.”
