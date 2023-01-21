Maconaquah guard Bauer Maple heads down the court after stealing the ball from Western guard Patrick Hobson during the teams’ game Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. Maple scored 27 points to lead the Braves to a 66-41 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
FULL THROTLE
BOYS BB: Maconaquah overwhelms Western to win by 25
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
RUSSIAVILLE — Maconaquah’s boys basketball team under first-year coach John Burrus wants to make opponents uncomfortable with full-court and half-court pressure.
“Not too many teams play the way we do,” Burrus said after Maconaquah’s game against Western on Friday. “It’s an exciting brand of basketball, but it’s also a little bit of a risk. High risk, there’s a lot of reward that can come out of that. I feel like we were all reward [Friday].”
Indeed, the Braves completely had their way in beating the Panthers 66-41 in front of a large crowd at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
Mac's Bauer Maple puts up a shot. Maconaquah boys basketball defeats Western 66-41 on Friday, January 20, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Mac vs Western boys BB
Mac's Bauer Maple puts up a shot. Maconaquah boys basketball defeats Western 66-41 on Friday, January 20, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Braves (8-5) put the game away early as they raced to a 34-14 halftime lead. They forced the Panthers into 6-of-20 shooting and 17 turnovers in the half. The Panthers had 24 turnovers total.
“We knew that with a 20-point lead at halftime, we had played really well to get that lead,” Burrus said. “I just felt like Western is the kind of team that you have to get them out of what they do. It was going to go one way or the other [Friday] — their tempo was going to win out or ours would.”
Entering the game, Maconaquah had the state’s No. 2 offensive average (75.1 points per game) and Western was tied for the No. 26 defensive average (43.7).
“We were determined early to play 84 feet and run our style: We deny and then we trap and then we try to get back and make you take a little quicker shot than you want to. I thought that worked pretty well for us,” Burrus said.
Western (9-6) saw a seven-game winning streak come to an end.
Bauer Maple fueled the Braves’ go-go offense. The senior guard, who entered the game averaging a state-best 28.1 points per game, scored 27 points. He drilled four 3-pointers for 12 points in the first half and followed with 11 points in the third quarter when he hit another 3 and scored three layups off steals. He is also the state’s leader in steals.
“How much fun is Bauer Maple to watch?” Burrus asked with a smile. “You talk about a guy who can really play basketball. He’s what Indiana high school basketball is all about. He plays both ends of the floor, he finds the open man. He’s kind of the ignitor.”
Following a 2-2 tie, the Braves flashed their up-tempo style by ripping off 10 straight points as the Panthers started bleeding turnovers. The Braves closed the first quarter with an 18-6 lead. They kept their foot on the gas pedal in the second quarter as they rolled to the 34-14 halftime lead.
“They were extremely aggressive and disciplined at the same time,” Western coach Mike Lewis said of the Braves. “Their athleticism and their physicality, their ability to push us off spots and disrupt timing, that’s something we can’t replicate in practice. We obviously had a really rough start. I think we had 17 turnovers in the first half and were 0 for 9 from 3.
“I was happy with the shots that we took, they just didn’t go down,” he added. “When that happens, long rebounds start their breaks and their athletes were able to get out and get easy buckets in transition.”
Western had a nice stretch in the third quarter to cut Mac’s lead to 13 (43-30), but the Braves rattled off seven straight points to bump the lead back to 20. Maple hit a 3-pointer to start that run and he capped it with a steal and layup.
The Braves closed the third quarter with a 54-35 lead and cruised from there to the final. They took advantage of the big lead to work the clock in the final quarter.
Josiah Ball, A.J. Kelly, M.J. Ellis and Trace Armstrong scored eight points apiece for the Braves, who are 7-2 since a 1-3 start.
“They’re settling in great to Coach Burrus’ system,” Lewis said. “The Maple kid is one of the best players we’ve played against all year and then the 1-2 punch with him and [Josiah] Ball, they’re an extremely talented ball club.”
When Western was able to handle Mac’s pressure, Mitchell Dean was able to work inside. The Panther center finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds. He was 7 of 8 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free throw line. The rest of the Panthers were 8 of 40 from the field.
For Burrus, the victory was the 300th of his career. He previously coached at North Miami and Southwood in a 24-year career.
“It’s emotional,” Burrus said as tears formed in his eyes. “It’s hard with my dad not being here. We lost him Dec. 25. He was my biggest fan. He loved to come to the games. I really wanted him to be here [Friday]. He was, just not in the flesh. I’m just going to try to push forward with my family and try to make my dad as proud as I can.
“The 300th win is great. So many kids, coaches and fans have been a part of it.”
