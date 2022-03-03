BUNKER HILL — The 2021-22 edition of the Maconaquah-Peru boys basketball rivalry will have a decisive round 3.
The Three Rivers Conference co-champions will meet in the Class 3A Maconaquah Sectional’s semifinal round after taking care of business in their opening-round games Wednesday. Maconaquah blasted defending sectional champion Twin Lakes 60-33 and No. 11-ranked Peru pulled away from Western in the fourth quarter to take a 47-35 win.
Mac and Peru split a pair of meetings during the regular season. The Bengal Tigers beat the Braves 58-47 in the Miami County invitational final on Dec. 29 at North Miami. The Braves earned payback by beating the Tigers 71-54 in a key TRC game on Feb. 22 at Mac.
What to expect in Friday’s semifinal clash?
“Years and years and years of probably the same game of packed houses and no love lost, but a lot of respect for each other. It should be a fun night,” Peru coach Eric Thompson said.
Wednesday’s games also saw two players reach individual milestones as Maconaquah senior guard Brayden Betzner and Western senior swingman Evan Kretz both reached 1,000 career points.
The following are looks at Wednesday’s games.
MAC 60, TWIN LAKES 33
Following a close first quarter, the Braves (18-5) dominated the final three quarters to win going away. They led 14-11 after the first quarter, 29-20 at halftime and 43-28 after the third quarter.
“They were the defending [sectional] champions so it was really good to beat them and get them out of the tournament. It feels great,” Betzner said.
The Braves’ three-guard attack fueled the victory. Hayden Maiben scored a game-high 18 points, including 11 in the first quarter, Betzner scored 16 points and point guard Bauer Maple had 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Maiben had six rebounds and Betzner had five.
Brennan Bailey provided solid backcourt minutes as well. He came off the bench to score nine points on perfect shooting.
“Brennan Bailey has got to be the sixth man of the year,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said. “He’s done so much for us this year whether it’s hitting a big shot or getting an extra possession for us.”
The Braves shot 22 of 43 from the field (51%) — and held the Indians to 13-of-52 shooting (25%). The Indians missed all 15 of their 3-point attempts.
“We knew we could set the tone defensively,” Tim Maiben said. “Now, they missed some shots they can make, and we know that we need to cover that up better. But overall, other than some early foul trouble, I was really happy with our defense.”
Betzner provided a highlight when he raced in for a fastbreak layup at :54 of the third quarter to reach 1,000 career points.
“It feels great,” he said. “I’ve been working toward that. That’s been my goal like my whole life, to get 1,000 points. My dad [Rex] got it and my uncle [Blake] was super close so I wanted to get it.”
As for the milestone basket: “I have never felt anything like that before. I was so happy. It was awesome,” he said.
Betzner joins teammate and fellow senior Hayden Maiben in the 1,000-point club. They have played together for a long time, including the last four years on the varsity.
“A lot of sentimental value to it watching them grow up,” said Mac coach Tim Maiben, Hayden’s father. “I’m very happy for Brayden.”
PERU 47, WESTERN 35
Peru seemed in control up 9-2 after the first quarter, at which point Western was 1 of 13 from the field with five turnovers. The Bengal Tigers took a 22-13 lead into halftime. But Western roared back in the third quarter with hot shooting and took a 29-28 lead when Dylan Bryant closed the quarter with a 3-pointer.
When Western’s Mitchell Dean scored inside early in the fourth quarter, the Panthers had a 31-28 lead and seemingly all the momentum.
Instead, Peru rattled off a 15-1 run to seize control and the Tigers went on for a 47-35 win. They improved to 18-2.
“I thought our guys did a great job defensively for three quarters. The [third] quarter, the caliber of Western’s team, we couldn’t hold them down long,” Thompson said. “I loved our composure when Western got up three in the fourth quarter. We just kept plugging away, doing our thing and sticking to the plan.”
Peru’s Matt Roettger and Matt Ross dominated the fourth quarter. Roettger scored on a drive for a 32-all tie at 4:24. After the teams traded turnovers, Roettger stole a Panther pass and raced in for the go-ahead layup. Fouled on the play, he went to the free throw line. He missed, but Ross grabbed the offensive rebound. Following another Tiger miss, Ross took another offensive board and scored on a putback while being fouled. He hit the free throw for a 3-point play and a 37-32 lead at 3:01.
Western’s Kretz fouled out on the play. He had fueled the Panthers’ surge in the third quarter with three 3-pointers, but he also picked up his third and fourth fouls during the same stretch and had to sit the final 3:02 of the third quarter and the first 3:07 of the final quarter.
“We were able to hold them to six points in the third quarter and we were in good shape because Evan was in foul trouble and we were able to get through the start of the fourth quarter,” Western coach Mike Lewis said. “We just could not deliver that final blow [early in the fourth quarter] and then there were a couple [missed] free throw blockouts and a turnover and after that, the floodgates opened up.”
Ross put the final nail in Western’s coffin when he went to the line with Peru leading 41-32 at 1:32. He missed both attempts — but hustled to grab another offensive board and score another putback.
Ross finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds, with six of the boards coming on the offensive end. Roettger also had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Robbins had 11 points.
Dean led the Panthers (13-9) with 11 points and six boards. Kretz had nine points in his Panther finale. He was one of six seniors on the squad.
“This was a successful season,” Lewis said. “These kids won the [Hoosier] conference, second year in a row. We play in a great basketball conference. We dealt with some adversity, and the first half was a perfect example of dealing with adversity, but it shows the resilience and character of these kids to continue to fight and claw. I’m just super privileged to have the opportunity to coach this group. It was a lot of fun for four years.”
Kretz’s first 3-pointer of the third quarter, at the 5:17 mark, put him at 1,000 points for his career.
“I’m really happy for him for all the work he’s put in,” Lewis said. “When he has the right vantage point to look back at his career, the difference he’s made in people’s lives with the type of teammate he is and the person he is and how many little kids want to grow up to be Evan Kretz is just a testament to what he’s meant to our program.”
