BUNKER HILL – For the second straight game, the go-go Braves got an opponent out of their comfort zone and dictated the way the game was played. And for the second straight game, that meant Maconaquah’s boys basketball team emerged with a double-digit victory.
Fresh off a win over previously unbeaten Tipton on Tuesday, Maconaquah established its tempo Friday night and beat Northwestern 78-62.
“I think Northwestern, they committed to play the way that we wanted to play,” Mac coach John Burrus said. “It was a good game for them, they were getting some stuff, but also we’re turning them over – we gave them some different looks on defense. They’re not quite used to playing this way. The games I’ve seen them play were much slower, methodical, so when you’re playing this way, you’re going to be a little less efficient.
“They hurt us, but I think we turned them over enough that we got some breakouts and made some plays.”
Maconaquah (3-3) led 18-16 after a quarter, then turned the game its way in the middle quarters. Maconaquah forced Northwestern into 13 turnovers over the second and third quarters, taking a 38-29 lead into halftime and a 59-45 lead at the end of the third quarter.
“Second quarter was a killer, where we just didn’t take care of the basketball,” NW coach Jim Gish said. “We got away from some things that we’ve worked on and talked about. The big thing was toughness. I just don’t think we were very tough [Friday] night.”
Maconaquah went on an 11-2 run to start the second quarter. The run started with a 3-pointer from Bauer Maple. Fuddy Kile had a rebound bucket and a Maple steal turned into a fast break basket for Eithan Zeiser.
Northwestern interrupted that run with a basket by Coan Berry but Mac went right back into attack mode with a tough jumper in the lane by Josiah Ball and then another Maple steal led to a basket for Kile. Mac led 29-18 at that point and Northwestern never got closer than 6 points down after that.
The Braves’ quick-strike capability was on display at the end of the third quarter where a rebound hoop from Zeiser, a fast break bucket from Trace Armstrong and a 3-pointer from A.J. Kelly gave Mac a 7-0 run in the final minute of the frame for a 14-point lead.
“You self-inflict a lot of wounds,” Gish said. He pointed to Mac’s 18 offensive rebounds as a key factor. Northwestern also had 18 turnovers against Mac’s disruptive defense. “We did a lot of things out of character because we’ve gotten a little lax at times in some of the things we do. We need to get tougher. We’ve gotten away from our toughness. That hurt us in the Taylor game [an overtime loss], that hurt us [Friday] night.”
Ball led Maconaquah with 17 points, Maple had 16, Ellis 15, Zeiser 14 and Kile nine. Ball had nine rebounds and Ellis seven.
“[Ellis] was really good,” Burrus said. “He was changing things inside and making a lot of things happe. He was shooting with touch which is hard sometimes for a bigger kid. Ethan Zeiser came in and hew as kind of a guy that he finished for us around the basket. He played good defense.
Ball had 10 assists and Maple eight.
“When you are playing somebody that hard like they were Bauer and Ball, if [their defenders] need any help on them at all, which they were helping on them, somebody’s going to be open and they did a good job of finding those guys throughout the game,” Burrus said. “I thought that was a huge key for us.”
Berry had a big game for Northwestern (3-3), scoring 28 points and grabbing six rebounds. Preston Sims scored 18 points and hit three 3-pointers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.