Maconaquah’s Hayden Maiben scores a bucket as Tipton’s Nolan Swan tries to defend the shot during Mac’s 74-66 victory at Tipton Tuesday night. Maiben scored 27 points for the Braves.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
top storyeditor's pick
Turning the tables
BOYS BB: Maconaquah storms back to beat Tipton
MICHELLE GARMON
Tipton Tribune
TIPTON — Every now and then, a coach might throw out the phrase: ‘It’s not how you start but how you finish.’ Maconaquah coach Tim Maiben did not utter those words but he easily could have after watching his team overcome a 21-0 deficit to start the game and go home a 74-66 winner over Tipton on Tuesday night.
The Braves (2-1) turned the ball over on three of their first four possessions and six of their first nine and the host Blue Devils made them pay. Freshman Grady Carpenter hit a pair of 3-pointers and added a layup, while the inside combination of 6-foot-4 senior Nate Powell and 6-8 senior Sam Ridgeway combined for 10 points as Tipton (3-2) raced out to a 21-0 lead.
1 of 55
12-13-21 - Tipton's Grady Carpenter stopping a shot from Bauer Maple but Maconaquah defeats Tipton 74-66. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-13-21 - Peru's Conner Hussong fouling Brayden Betzner in the last seconds of the game as Maconaquah defeats Tipton 74-66. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-13-21 - As Bauer Maple and Josiah Ball reach for the shot from Aden Tolle, Ball fouls him before Maconaquah makes a comeback and defeats Tipton 74-66. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-13-21 - Bauer Maple putting up another one with Jackson Money putting up little defence as Maconaquah defeats Tipton 74-66. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-13-21 - Maconaquah's Hayden Maiben slowing down Grady Carpenter as they defeats Tipton 74-66. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Maconaquah’s Hayden Maiben scores a bucket as Tipton’s Nolan Swan tries to defend the shot during Mac’s 74-66 victory at Tipton Tuesday night. Maiben scored 27 points for the Braves.
Maiben called a :30 timeout at the 6:12 mark of the first quarter after Tipton had cashed in on three straight Maconaquah turnovers to jump out to a 9-0 lead. The situation only got worse, and following Ridgeway’s bucket, Maiben used a full timeout with 3:40 remaining in the first quarter and his team trailing 21-0.
The second timeout worked with Hayden Maiben getting the Braves on the board 16 seconds later. The coach’s son actually scored Maconaquah’s first six points of the game and ignited a 14-3 run to close out the quarter that cut Tipton’s lead to 24-12 at the quarter break. The Braves came out and scored the first five points of the second period to trim the deficit to single digits, 24-17.
“What was hurting us was they were able to drive and do anything they wanted offensively,” Tim Maiben said. “We knew they were a good shooting team and we were worried about their posts, but they were driving non stop on us, getting into the paint. It wasn’t a good situation for us. [I] said we needed to settle down there on defense and make sure we’re not letting them drive on us, and on the offensive end we started to get shots dropping. Once we started getting those buckets dropping, I felt like the guys were moving a lot better on offense than they were. We were kind of standing there at first and doing a little too much dribbling.”
A basket inside by Ridgeway and two free throws by Aden Tolle upped Tipton’s lead to 28-17 at the 4:14 mark of the second quarter. But Brayden Betzner and Hayden Maiben drained back-to-back 3s that started a 15-2 Maconaquah run to close out the first half. Hayden Maiben’s layup tied the score at 30-all and Betzner’s two free throws sent the Braves into halftime with their first lead of the game, 32-30.
“I think the biggest turning point to me — even though we were getting demolished there at the first — Trace Armstrong was doing a great job on Powell inside, not letting him get easy buckets,” Tim Maiben said. “The fact he wasn’t hurting us in the first half was huge.”
Maconaquah never trailed again, opening the third quarter with a 10-2 run. Betzner and Hayden Maiben each drilled 3s and Josiah Ball knocked down a 15-foot jumper to extend the Braves’ advantage to 42-32 less than 3:00 into the quarter. Tolle hit back-to-back baseline 3s and later fed Powell inside as Tipton pulled to within 44-41 at the 3:45 mark. After Hayden Maiben’s trey extended the lead to 48-41, Tipton’s Nolan Swan swished a 3 of his own and Powell converted a three-point play to get Tipton within 48-47. But Betzner’s baseline 3 sent the Braves into the fourth quarter with a 51-47 lead.
Hayden Maiben opened the fourth quarter with a pair of free throws but Jackson Money scored back-to-back buckets for Tipton to cut the lead to 53-51. The Braves used a timeout to regroup and Betzner kinocked down consecutive 3s as the visitors extended their lead to 64-51 with 3:54 left to play. Betzner was a perfect 5 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with a game-high 30 points.
The Blue Devils made one more run as Swan and Carpenter each hit 3s and Swan added a layup that pulled Tipton to within 66-62 with 1:11 remaining. Tolle was fouled and had a chance to cut into that lead but missed both free throws with :56 left. He then picked up his fifth foul after Bauer Maple came up with the rebound.
He meshed both free throws as Maconaquah was a perfect 8 of 8 from the free-throw line in the final :56. Free-throw shooting was the key to the game as the Braves were 20 of 23 on the night compared to the Blue Devils, who converted just 8 of 20.
“You can’t go 8 for 20 at the line and then miss so many inside shots whether you’re fouled or not,” Tipton coach Cliff Hawkins said. “We had a rough time at the basket. The shooting stats aren’t all that awful but if you miss layups and then you miss shots and get fouled and don’t make points, it just doesn’t work. Defensively, I think we let down in the effort. We’ve some guys that are so focused on the ball, we left some guys who can shoot open. We’ve got to get people shut down.
“This team of Betzner, Maiben and those guys have been playing together a long time and I thought their experience showed. They kept coming after us even down 21-0.”
Powell led the Blue Devils with 18 points and 14 rebounds but was just 4 of 12 from the line. Carpenter added a career-high 15 points and Swan chipped in 12 points.
“We’ve got to come back [today], go to work and dig in and we got to get a whole lot tougher defensively,” Hawkins said.
Tipton hosts Lewis Cass on Friday, and Maconaquah plays at Northwestern.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.