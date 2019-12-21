Maconaquah’s Brayden Betzner celebrates after the Braves beat Northwestern 50-43 Friday night in the Tigers’ gym.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Mac’s Hayden Maiben goes for a shot over Northwestern’s Eli Edwards during Friday’s game.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS BB: Maconaquah upsets NW
JIM McCARTER
For the Kokomo Tribune
Maconaquah’s Brayden Betzner celebrates after the Braves beat Northwestern 50-43 Friday night in the Tigers’ gym.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Mac’s Hayden Maiben goes for a shot over Northwestern’s Eli Edwards during Friday’s game.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern’s boys basketball team has had Maconaquah’s number over the last decade, defeating the Braves in seven of their last 10 contests entering Friday’s matchup at Northwestern.
The numbers were on Maconaquah’s side Friday as the Braves came out on top 50-43.
Maconaquah’s Brayden Betzner celebrates after the Braves beat Northwestern 50-43 Friday night in the Tigers’ gym.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Maconaquah’s Brayden Betzner celebrates after the Braves beat Northwestern 50-43 Friday night in the Tigers’ gym.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“We knew Northwestern played aggressive defense, so we tried to be patient and get the best shot we could get each time down the floor,” Maconaquah coach Tim Maiben said. “We did a good job executing our offense and were able to hit some key buckets. We got a good effort from everyone. This was the classic definition of a team victory.”
The Braves jumped out early. The Tigers hit just 2 of their first 10 field-goal attempts in the quarter while the Braves knocked down 6 of 7. Northwestern trailed 13-5 with just :44 left in the opening stanza, but Ben Beachy and Tayson Parker each knocked down a 3-pointer in the final seconds to cut their deficit to 13-11 at the first stop.
“We missed some good looks early,” Northwestern coach Jim Gish said. “A lot of those misses were in close and that kind of set the tone for the whole game. I also thought we didn’t take very good care of the ball, giving up some unforced errors by not doing the fundamentals.”
It didn’t get any better in the second quarter. The Tigers hit just 4 of 14 in that period and went on to finish 18 of 54 (33 percent) for the game, including 4 of 14 from 3-point range. Meanwhile, Maconaquah shot an excellent 57 percent from the field, finding the net on 20 of 35 shots.
Northwestern enjoyed its last lead, 18-15, with 5:21 to go in the second quarter. The Braves closed the half with an 11-2 run to take a 26-20 half-time lead.
It was a low-scoring, slow-paced game, but that’s what the Braves wanted.
“We like to play fast, but number 22 [Parker] out there is a little intimidating,” Maiben said. “We weren’t trying to slow the game down. We just wanted to get good shots. I think our defense did a nice job limiting the number of good looks Northwestern got and we moved the ball well against their press.”
In spite of Northwestern’s lackluster play, the Tigers stayed close and had a chance down the stretch.
Parker got a steal and a break-away dunk to cut Maconaquah’s lead to 48-43 with :52 remaining. The Tigers then started fouling Maconaquah to stop the clock. The Braves did their best to help out, missing the front ends of one-and-ones at :38.3 and :26, but the Tigers couldn’t take advantage. Northwestern missed two long 3-pointers in the final seconds and Maconaquah’s Brayden Betzner came up with a huge steal with :16 to go. Cole Borden hit both ends of a one-and-one with :15 left to secure the victory.
“We played OK in spurts, but we never played real well,” Gish said. “In the second half we put some things together that were more appeasing to a coach, but we basically our own worst enemy.”
Betzner and Bourne each scored 14 to lead 2-3 Maconaquah and Borden pulled down seven rebounds. The Braves will try to improve to .500 on the season when they travel to Logansport tonight.
The 5-2 Tigers also play on the road tonight. Northwestern will try to end a two-game losing streak when it visits Elwood.
