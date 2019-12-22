FAIRMOUNT – It was a tale of two halves for the Tri-Central Trojans boys basketball team Saturday night, as they fell to the Madison-Grant Argylls 77-48.
While the Argylls (4-3) led early in the first quarter, the Trojans (4-4) battled back, and a Braxton Young layup with one minute to go in the opening quarter gave Tri-Central a 13-12 lead after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the remaining Argylls, including leading scorer Kaden Howell, took control of the game. They quickly put up eight points. Tri-Central narrowed a seven-point lead down to two points but trailed 29-24 at the half.
To open the second half of play, Howell scored 13 of Madison-Grant’s first 20 points in the first four minutes of the third quarter, while Tri-Central only scored three points. After three quarters, the Trojans trailed 55-34.
“It was a good 2A opponent,” said Tri-Central coach Bill Bowen. “[Howell] is a really good shooter. You talk about coming out at the start of a game or coming out at the start after the half, we just kind of got blitzed. We lost [Howell]. He just went off.”
The Trojans played a zone for most of the game, and the Argylls’ ball movement drew the Trojans away from Howell, who had several open looks.
In transition, the Trojans also struggled to get back on defense as the Argylls were beating them on offense back to the basket.
“Their team speed gave us some trouble, too,” said Bowen. “As a team, they can shoot it well and they got us spread out.”
No matter the outcome, Bowen looked to the positives he saw from his team.
“Forty-Eight points is not enough, but we had three guys in double figures. I think we had us for 10 assists. We shared the basketball.”
Tri-Central was looking to get win number five for the season to tie last year’s win total before Christmas.
“We’re way ahead of where we have been,” said Bowen. “We want to stay positive, find the positives, and continue to get better.”
Howell led all scorers with 31 points, including going 5-7 from behind the arc. Lance Wilson contributed an additional 18 points for the Argylls. Tri-Central’s three boys in double figures were Michael Carr with 14, Conner Hindman with 12, and Jake Chapman with 11. Justin Moore led all rebounders with seven, while Carr and Devon Neff led the Trojans with five each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.